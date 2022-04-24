Scope to raise Telangana's export targets, says Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy was addressing the Union commerce ministry's 'stakeholders' outreach programme'. Union minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel, additional secretary Amit Yadav, joint secretary Srikar Reddy and state industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan attended the meeting. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Union tourism minister Kishan Reddy said here on Saturday that Telangana state accounts for just about 3 per cent of India's total merchandise exports. There is a need to maximise the state’s potential in exports by improving the state’s logistics facilities, he said.

The minister urged exporters and manufacturers from the state to tap the huge export potential available in various sectors.

Kishan Reddy was addressing the Union commerce ministry's 'stakeholders' outreach programme'. Union minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel, additional secretary Amit Yadav, joint secretary Srikar Reddy and state industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan attended the meeting.

Industries minister Rama Rao who was invited as 'guest of honour' skipped the meeting.

Citing the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Master Plan, Reddy said the Centre will develop as many as 100 PM GatiShakti Cargo Terminals for multimodal logistics facilities in the next three years. He urged industry leaders to realise the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat projected by PM Modi.

Union minister Anupriya Patel urged the stakeholders at the gathering to unlock the access to the neo markets that the recent game-changer trade agreements India signed with the UAE and Australia opened up.

Lauding Telangana for its efforts at creating district-specific export promotion councils, she said that the state has huge potential to emerge as a top export hub of the nation considering its strengths in sectors like pharmaceuticals, leather, gems and jewellery and electronic goods.