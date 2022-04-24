Marriage certificate must for women to protect their rights

Lakhs of marriages were held during the two-year-long situations of frequent lockdown in 2020 and 2021. But, several of these newly-wed have not registered their marriage. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Lack of awareness among women about the requirement for a marriage certificate can lead to several social and legal problems for them in future.

This is a must for women to claim their rights.

Non-registration could work to their disadvantage vis-a-vis illegal marriages, child marriages, bigamy/polygamy, deceit in marriages, crime against women in case of NRI marriages, difficulty to prove the factum of marriages. This was explained by officials from the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Hyderabad.

As per the Telangana Registration Marriage office, a total of 3,829 marriages were registered in 2020, 5,704 in 2021 and 1,894 till 23 April, 2022 in the southern zone of Hyderabad.

“Even the elite and educated women are not aware about the importance of having a marriage certificate and the difficulties they would face if they decide in future to part ways with their partner and claim their alimony,” said chairperson, FICCI, FLO chapter Hyderabad, Shubraa Maheshwari.

She said, earlier, she too had felt that the process of registering a marriage was straining and time-consuming.

Several women said no official ever asked them for a marriage certificate in normal course. “I never felt the need and am having faith and trust in my partner and his family,” said Aditi Sharma, an MNC employee who got married a year ago.

Women must know the rights and benefits of having a marriage certificate. Registration of marriages will also help prevent child marriages and ensure that the minimum age of marriage is complied with. “It would also help in preventing non-consensual marriages and illegal marriages. It would enable married women to claim their right to live in the matrimonial home, claim maintenance and claim property rights,” said the officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

Women facing harassment and legal issues may call toll free 181, the women helpline number, and seek help by approaching the nearby Sakhi help centre for women.