Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2022 Marriage certificate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Marriage certificate must for women to protect their rights

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 24, 2022, 1:48 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 1:48 am IST
Registration of marriages will also help prevent child marriages and ensure that the minimum age of marriage is complied with
Lakhs of marriages were held during the two-year-long situations of frequent lockdown in 2020 and 2021. But, several of these newly-wed have not registered their marriage. (Representational image: PTI)
 Lakhs of marriages were held during the two-year-long situations of frequent lockdown in 2020 and 2021. But, several of these newly-wed have not registered their marriage. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Lack of awareness among women about the requirement for a marriage certificate can lead to several social and legal problems for them in future.

This is a must for women to claim their rights.

 

Non-registration could work to their disadvantage vis-a-vis illegal marriages, child marriages, bigamy/polygamy, deceit in marriages, crime against women in case of NRI marriages, difficulty to prove the factum of marriages. This was explained by officials from the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Hyderabad.

Lakhs of marriages were held during the two-year-long situations of frequent lockdown in 2020 and 2021. But, several of these newly-wed have not registered their marriage.

As per the Telangana Registration Marriage office, a total of 3,829 marriages were registered in 2020, 5,704 in 2021 and 1,894 till 23 April, 2022 in the southern zone of Hyderabad.

 

“Even the elite and educated women are not aware about the importance of having a marriage certificate and the difficulties they would face if they decide in future to part ways with their partner and claim their alimony,” said chairperson, FICCI, FLO chapter Hyderabad, Shubraa Maheshwari.

She said, earlier, she too had felt that the process of registering a marriage was straining and time-consuming.

Several women said no official ever asked them for a marriage certificate in normal course. “I never felt the need and am having faith and trust in my partner and his family,” said Aditi Sharma, an MNC employee who got married a year ago.

 

Women must know the rights and benefits of having a marriage certificate. Registration of marriages will also help prevent child marriages and ensure that the minimum age of marriage is complied with. “It would also help in preventing non-consensual marriages and illegal marriages. It would enable married women to claim their right to live in the matrimonial home, claim maintenance and claim property rights,” said the officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

Women facing harassment and legal issues may call toll free 181, the women helpline number, and seek help by approaching the nearby Sakhi help centre for women.

 

...
Tags: marriage certificate, child marriages, nri marriages, marriage registration
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy was addressing the Union commerce ministry's 'stakeholders' outreach programme'. Union minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel, additional secretary Amit Yadav, joint secretary Srikar Reddy and state industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan attended the meeting. (Photo: DC)

Scope to raise Telangana's export targets, says Kishan Reddy

According to preliminary reports, a chemical reaction broke out due to overflow of waste chemical from the storage tank that led to the fire. Officials from revenue, police, fire service and few other departments have visited the site. — By arrangement

Fire breaks out at pharma unit in Vizag, no casualties nor injuries reported

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad. (Photo: Twitter)

UP serious on enacting UCC: Dy CM

Police change barricades to ensure smooth flow of traffic at Rasoolpura. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

DC IMPACT | Cops streamline work, traffic at Rasoolpura



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nagaland Peace Accord: Centre sends envoy to iron out differences among stakeholders

Former Intelligence Bureau special director A.K. Mishra — DC Image

Modi unveils Mann ki Baat’s digital magazine

Modi also asked people to join the next episode of his monthly radio address on April 24. (PTI)

Delhi: Every COVID infected person infecting two others

Delhi is witnessing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. The city logged 1,042 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent on Friday. (PTI file image)

India, UK decide to push for sealing ambitious FTA by this year

In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Johnson vowed to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors. (AFP Image)

Govt issues advisory to TV channels on coverage of Delhi riots, Ukraine conflict

Police personnel stand guard in a locality a day after an anti-encroachment drive, in the violence-affected Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->