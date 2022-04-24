Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2022 Anantapur Medical Co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anantapur Medical College hostel in terrible shape

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Apr 24, 2022, 7:34 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 7:34 am IST
The MP and the MLA questioned Principal Dr Myreddy Neeraja and other officials over the poor facilities at the college
Anantapur Government Medical College. (Photo: Facebook)
 Anantapur Government Medical College. (Photo: Facebook)

ANANTAPUR: The quarters for postgraduate students of Anantapur Medical College were in a terrible condition while the doctors’ accommodation was being used by others on the premises of the Government General Hospital, Anantapur, according to Anantapur MP T. Rangaiah and MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy who were on a surprise visit on Saturday.

They were checking out the conditions and facilities at the college ahead of an assessment to provide additional seats in PG courses in specialised subjects at the hospital.

 

Recently, the super specialities hospital was started with outpatient services for patients with chronic ailments in several wings. The super specialities hospital was sanctioned as part of state bifurcation package to the region to provide medical facilities.

MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy observed the postgraduation seats in several subjects will get increased if the bed strength and super speciality services at the Anantapur Medical College are improved.

"But the PG quarters is in a poor conditions without minimum facilities of drinking water and drainage," the MLA said and said authorities were negligent in solving problems of the patients.

 

The MP and the MLA questioned Principal Dr Myreddy Neeraja and other officials over the poor facilities at the college.

MLA Venkatrami Reddy directed the GGH superintendent Dr Ramaswamy to take action to clear the doctors quarters of unauthorised personnel.

Rajagopal Reddy, engineer with the AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) , was directed to prepare estimates towards necessary development activities.

Tags: anantapur medical college, anantapur urban mla ananta venkatrami reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


