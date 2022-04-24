Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2022 Active COVID-19 case ...
Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 15,873

PTI
Published Apr 24, 2022, 10:16 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 10:16 am IST
The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent, according to the ministry
A health worker inoculates a man with a booster dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination center in Hyderabad. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)
New Delhi: With 2,593 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,57,545, while the active cases increased to 15,873, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,193 with 44 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 794 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,19,479, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.67 crore.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 44 new fatalities include 38 from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

 

A total of 5,22,193 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,832 from Maharashtra, 68,819 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,166 from Delhi, 23,503 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

Tags: covid 19, covid update india, covid active cases in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


