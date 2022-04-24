Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2022 2 Hyderabad students ...
2 Hyderabad students die in Chicago road accident

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Pichetti Vamsikrishna, 23, son of JNTU professor Padmaja Rani of Nizampet, and his friend Pawan Swarna, 23, were killed on the spot
Hyderabad: Two students from Hyderabad were killed and three others injured in a road accident at Chicago, USA. The accident occurred early on Thursday at Alexander County near Chicago.

Pichetti Vamsikrishna, 23, son of JNTU professor Padmaja Rani of Nizampet, and his friend Pawan Swarna, 23, were killed on the spot, while their friends D. Kalyan, K. Karthik and Uppalapati Srikanth were injured.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, sources close to Vamsikrishna’s family said that he had gone to the US on December 29, 2021, to pursue a course in Masters in Science at the University of Southern Illinois. “He was staying at a private hostel. His elder brother, Shasikiran, had gone to the US seven years ago,” sources said.

It was stated that the group of 10 students in two cars were heading out for shopping when they met with the mishap. “The car with Vamsikrishna had five students. While Pawan Swarna was driving the car, Vamsikrishna was seated behind him. A woman driver of a US origin dashed into their car from the side while they were trying to make a turn, killing Pawan and Vamsikrishna on the spot. The woman driver succumbed to injuries minutes later,” sources said. The bodies of Pawan and Vamsikrishna are expected to reach Hyderabad by Monday.

 

The injured are being treated at a hospital in Chicago. Vamsikrishna and Pawan had completed their BTech at Gokaraju Rangaraju College in Hyderabad.

The University of Southern Illinois in a statement said that they had handed over the bodies of the two to their relatives and guardians. Since a case has been registered in connection with the accident, all the procedures required by law there have been completed.

