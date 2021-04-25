Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2021 Vaccination on all a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vaccination on all and free of cost, promises CM KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 25, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2021, 12:00 am IST
This would cost the state more than Rs2,500 crore in expenses
The CM said he would hold a meeting soon, a couple of days after undergoing necessary medical tests and completely recovering from Covid infection, and personally monitor the vaccination programme. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday announced that Coronavirus vaccination will be done on the entire population in the state free of cost and irrespective of the age limit.

He noted that the state has a four-crore population including those who came from different states and are working in different sectors. Of these, 35 lakhs have been vaccinated. The rest would be vaccinated at the earliest and free of cost. “This would cost the state more than Rs2,500 crore in expenses, but saving the lives is a matter of first priority,” he stressed.

 

Rao also issued instructions to this effect to chief secretary Somesh Kumar and heads of the medical and health department. He noted that Bharath Biotech is producing vaccine and several firms including Reddy Labs are coming forward to do the same. Hence, there will be no dearth of vaccine.

The CM said he would hold a meeting soon, a couple of days after undergoing necessary medical tests and completely recovering from Covid infection, and personally monitor the vaccination programme. Necessary steps would be taken to see that there is no shortage of Remdesivir as also
other life-support medicines required for Corona treatment. Oxygen supply would also be ensured in hospitals.

 

Rao said there was no need to turn panicky. A large-scale sanitation programme will be taken up as part of the efforts to check the Corona spread. Whether it be for hospital care, beds or medicines, the government will take maximum care, he promised, and advised the people to cooperate with the authorities in the attempts to check the pandemic’s spread. “Observe self-discipline and avoid coming out of homes as far as possible,” he said.

Tags: vaccine free for everyone in telangana, telangana announces free vaccine, free vaccine for all from may 1, free vaccine for above 18 in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


