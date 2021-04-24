Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2021 Senior resident doct ...
Senior resident doctors in Telangana boycott Covid work, raise six demands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Apr 24, 2021, 1:39 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2021, 1:39 am IST
Senior resident doctors staged a protest in front of the Government General Chest Hospital, Erragadda, holding placards and raising slogans
 This is an emergency situation, many doctors are exposed to the virus, and there are more chances that these doctors may contract the disease. — Representational image/AFP

HYDERABAD: Senior resident doctors of Telangana state boycotted the services linked to treating Covid-19 patients from Friday morning. The decision was taken by the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors’ Association.

The doctors said they will be signing the attendance register but will not treat the patients unless the government granted their six demands. “Once the demands are approved, they will resume their duties. If not, they would just be sitting in their offices after signing the attendance register,” the association president said.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr M. Naresh said “This is an emergency situation, many doctors are exposed to the virus, and there are more chances that these doctors may contract the disease. We will be carrying the infection to our homes. Another major problem is of wearing the PPE kits. Wearing them causes health problems such as dehydration, severe pain in the body etc.”

“If doctors get infected, it will lead to a major medical emergency. The government is dodging the health workers’ demands. We urge the government to concede to our six demands.”  

 

The demands are: Quarantine leave; 15 days’ quarantine leave is mandated in the Covid-19 Protocol. 2 Quality PPE Kits; the Personal Protection Equipment supplied to the government should be of good quality. 3 Cash incentive of 10 per cent of salary as promised by the government should be given. 4 Accommodation to doctors should be provided by the management for them to take rest after completing duty. 5 Transportation should be provided for doctors during these Covid-19 phase. 6 Hospital ICU beds must be reserved for doctors and their family members.

 

Senior resident doctors staged a protest in front of the Government General Chest Hospital, Erragadda by holding placards and raising slogans.

...
