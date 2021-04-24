Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2021 Restrictions on ente ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Restrictions on entering temporary Telangana Secretariat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 24, 2021, 8:13 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2021, 11:45 am IST
Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar orders for suspension of visitor and temporary passes of BRKR Bhavan
Entire staff BRKR Bhavan have been directed to ensure compliance with physical distancing norms at all times, including during lunch break. — Video grab
HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday issued orders imposing restrictions on entry of visitors into BRKR Bhavan, the temporary secretariat of Telangana, amid spike in Coronavirus positive cases among employees and officials working in the building complex.

Over 80 employees and officials, including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who work from BRKR Bhavan, have tested positive in the past three weeks. Four staff of the chief secretary’s peshi also contracted Covid-19 positive on Thursday.

 

In his orders, Somesh Kumar stated, "Routine issue of visitors’ and temporary passes should be suspended. Only those visitors, who have proper permission of the officer who they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened."

In addition, general measures like face mask, social distancing and frequent sanitisation of the premises shall be strictly adhered to.

Only three persons, in addition to the lift operator, will be allowed in the elevator at a time.

Entire staff BRKR Bhavan have been directed to ensure compliance with physical distancing norms at all times, including during lunch break.
All employees will have to bring their own lunch and individually have their meal, without mingling with others.

 

All drivers will sit in the concerned peshi and not be together in the parking.
All officers have been advised to refrain from using air conditioners in their respective rooms and ensure adequate ventilation.

