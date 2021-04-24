Minister KTR tests positive before polls

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao, the TRS working president, has tested positive for Covid-19 just ahead of the elections to urban local bodies on April 30.

Rama Rao posted on Twitter: “I have tested Covid positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home. Those who have met me in the last few days, kindly follow the Covid protocol, get tested and take care.”

Incidentally, Rama Rao accompanied his father and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to Yashoda Hospital on Wednesday. Also with the CM was his nephew, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar to the hospital who tested positive on Thursday.

Three members of the CM's family including the CM testing positive for Covid-19 within a span of four days sent shockwaves among the TRS leaders and cadre.

Ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other leaders took to Twitter wishing and praying for the speedy recovery of the CM, Rama Rao and Santosh. Party leaders and cadre performed special pujas at all the major temples for their speedy recovery.

Sources said Rama Rao, MLC K. Kavitha and Santosh, who stayed at the farmhouse where the CM is under home isolation since April 19, returned to their homes after Rama Rao and Santosh tested positive.

While Rama Rao quarantined himself at Pragathi Bhavan, Santosh is under isolation at his residence in Kondapur.