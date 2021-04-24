Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2021 Armed Forces to impo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Armed Forces to import 23 mobile O2 generation plants from Germany

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Apr 24, 2021, 7:44 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2021, 11:42 am IST
Each mobile oxygen plant has a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres an hour
Some 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany and they will be deployed in military hospitals catering to Covid patients. — Representational image/PTI
 Some 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany and they will be deployed in military hospitals catering to Covid patients. — Representational image/PTI

New Delhi: Amid reports of shortage of oxygen, Armed Forces Medical Services has decided to import oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany. Some 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany and they will be deployed in military hospitals catering to Covid patients. These oxygen generating plants are expected to reach India within a week.

Each plant has a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres an hour. At this rate it can cater to 20-25 patients round the clock. The advantage of these plants is that they are easily portable.

 

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out sorties in various parts of the country to airlift oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicines and equipment required for setting up and sustaining Covid hospitals. The IAF also airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam and Bangalore for various hospitals at Delhi.

