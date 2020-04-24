31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

23,140

101

Recovered

5,058

46

Deaths

723

1

Maharashtra6427840283 Gujarat2624258112 Delhi237680850 Rajasthan200047329 Madhya Pradesh168720383 Tamil Nadu168375220 Uttar Pradesh151020624 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh89314127 West Bengal51410315 Kerala4473163 Karnataka44514517 Jammu and Kashmir434925 Punjab2836617 Haryana2701703 Bihar170442 Odisha89331 Jharkhand5383 Uttarakhand47240 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Virus cases continue to rise as country inches closer to end of lockdown

PTI
Published Apr 24, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2020, 11:44 am IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total 23,502 samples have been confirmed positive for coronavirus so far
A policeman, right wearing personal protective equipment stands guard during relaxation hours in curfew during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad. AP Photo
 A policeman, right wearing personal protective equipment stands guard during relaxation hours in curfew during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad. AP Photo

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases to 23,077 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 17,610 as 4,748 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, it said.

 

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total 23,502 samples have been confirmed positive for coronavirus so far.

The Health Ministry said 77 foreign nationals are among the total 23,077 COVID-19 cases reported in the country.

A total of 32 deaths were reported since Thursday evening, of which 14 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, nine from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh and two each from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the ministry said.

Of the 718 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 283 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 112, Madhya Pradesh at 83, Delhi at 50, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh at 27 each.

The death toll reached 24 each in Uttar Pradesh and Telengana, 20 in Tamil Nadu and 17 in Karantaka.

Punjab has registered 16 deaths, while West Bengal has reported 15 fatalities. The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala, Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry's updated data.

However, a PTI tally of the figures reported by various states as on Thursday showed 722 deaths in the country.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 6,430, followed by Gujarat at 2,624, Delhi at 2,376, Rajasthan at 1,964, Madhya Pradesh at 1,699 and Tamil Nadu at 1,683.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,510 in Uttar Pradesh, 960 in Telangana and 895 in Andhra Pradesh.

The number of cases has risen to 514 in West Bengal, 447 in Kerala, 445 in Karnataka, 427 in Jammu and Kashmir, 277 in Punjab and 272 in Haryana.

Bihar has reported 153 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 90 cases. Fifty-three people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand, 47 in Uttarakhand and 40 in Himachal Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh and Assam have registered 36 infections each so far.

Chandigarh has 27 COVID-19 cases, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22, while 18 cases have been reported from Ladakh.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, and Goa and Puducherry have seven COVID-19 cases each.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website.

States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

...
Latest From Nation

Volunteers wearing protective suits distribute food among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Mamata's outburst to cover up monumental failures in tackling covid: Dhankar

Representational Image. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Mangaluru village residents protest against Covid19 victim's funeral over virus fears

BBMP workers seal a street using metal sheets after barricades which were put there were destroyed by a gang of miscreants causing tension in the COVID-19 containment zone of Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Attackers of Padarayanapura health workers test positive for Covid19

: Police seal the Shaukat Ali Park area after detection of two COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, in Kanpur. PTI Photo

13 madrassa students test corona+ in Kanpur



