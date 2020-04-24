31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

23,140

101

Recovered

5,058

46

Deaths

723

1

Maharashtra6427840283 Gujarat2624258112 Delhi237680850 Rajasthan200047329 Madhya Pradesh168720383 Tamil Nadu168375220 Uttar Pradesh151020624 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh89314127 West Bengal51410315 Kerala4473163 Karnataka44514517 Jammu and Kashmir434925 Punjab2836617 Haryana2701703 Bihar170442 Odisha89331 Jharkhand5383 Uttarakhand47240 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2020 Mangaluru village re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mangaluru village residents protest against Covid19 victim's funeral over virus fears

PTI
Published Apr 24, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Protests against burial and cremation of virus victims had been reported in many places while respective governments warn of legal action
Representational Image. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Mangaluru: The funeral of a 75-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, was held amid opposition from local people in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The final rites of the woman from Kasba village were held at the Hindu Rudrabhoomi at Kaikunje near Bantwal town, about 30 kms from Mangaluru, on Thursday night under strict police protection, even as local people who feared risk to their health raised protests, they said.

 

The funeral was held as per the protocol for COVID-19 deaths, police said.

The authorities had earlier decided to hold the cremation at Pachanady, but changed their plans after stiff opposition from the local residents there.

Local MLA Bharath Y Shetty denied reports that he had objected to the cremation at Pachanady.

There will not be any danger to the local people if COVID-19 victims are cremated in their places, he said in a post on social media.

Such protests due to misconception about the spread of coronavirus had been witnessed in some other parts of the country, including in Chennai, and the governments have warned of action against those opposing cremation or burial of COVID-19 patients.

...
Tags: funeral, covid-19, coronavirus patient, mangaluru
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

Volunteers wearing protective suits distribute food among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Mamata's outburst to cover up monumental failures in tackling covid: Dhankar

BBMP workers seal a street using metal sheets after barricades which were put there were destroyed by a gang of miscreants causing tension in the COVID-19 containment zone of Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Attackers of Padarayanapura health workers test positive for Covid19

: Police seal the Shaukat Ali Park area after detection of two COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, in Kanpur. PTI Photo

13 madrassa students test corona+ in Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with 'Sarpanches' from across the country via video conferencing, amid ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus taught us to be self-reliant: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

13 madrassa students test corona+ in Kanpur

: Police seal the Shaukat Ali Park area after detection of two COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, in Kanpur. PTI Photo

Coronavirus taught us to be self-reliant: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Ordinance to protect healthcare workers: These are punishable offences under law

Medics collect samples from media professionals for COVID-19 tests, at a special testing centre set up by the Delhi government for the same, at Patel Nagar in New Delhi. PTI photo

Virus cases continue to rise as country inches closer to end of lockdown

A policeman, right wearing personal protective equipment stands guard during relaxation hours in curfew during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad. AP Photo

KTR: Villagers understand need for lockdown more than city people

Telangana municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao. (DC Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham