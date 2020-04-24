31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

24,423

1,384

Recovered

5,457

445

Deaths

780

59

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan203449332 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh95514529 West Bengal51410318 Karnataka47415218 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2751863 Bihar214442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5783 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Interministerial teams to monitor covid situation in Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Apr 24, 2020, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2020, 4:59 pm IST
These teams will be in addition to six interministerial central teams constituted earlier
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel escort a central representative team to MR Bangur Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are treated, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. PTI photo
 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel escort a central representative team to MR Bangur Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are treated, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. PTI photo

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has sent four new interministerial teams to monitor COVID-19 situation in Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, officials said Friday.

These teams, headed by Additional Secretary-level officers, will visit Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava told a press conference here.

 

These teams will be in addition to six interministerial central teams constituted earlier, she said.

The ministry had sent the six previous teams to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal to review the implementation of the lockdown measures after making ground assessment of the situation prevailing in select districts.

Two of these teams have been sent to West Bengal — one team to Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur and the other to Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The teams comprise public health specialists and officers of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), whose expertise can be leveraged by the state government for management of COVID-19 pandemic.

The teams were deputed under the authority conferred on the Central government under Section 35 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 which states that "..the central government shall take all such measures as it deems necessary or expedient for the purpose of Disaster Management".

...
