31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

24,423

1,384

Recovered

5,457

445

Deaths

780

59

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan203449332 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh95514529 West Bengal51410318 Karnataka47415218 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2751863 Bihar214442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5783 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2020 In Kota, Bihari stud ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In Kota, Bihari students watch everyone else go home

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Apr 24, 2020, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2020, 7:21 pm IST
And in Patna, Nitish Kumar's government tells High Court it can't discriminate between Kota students and migrant workers
For nearly a week, states other than Bihar have been arranging buses, such as this one by Uttar Pradesh, to take students from tutorial town Kota in Rajasthan to their home towns. (PTI)
 For nearly a week, states other than Bihar have been arranging buses, such as this one by Uttar Pradesh, to take students from tutorial town Kota in Rajasthan to their home towns. (PTI)

Kota/Patna: For the 12,000 students from Bihar who are stuck here in the tutorial town of Kota in Rajasthan, it can’t have been a pleasant sight to see students from states other than their own clamber on to special buses chartered by their governments to bring them home.

Nearly 1,400 students from Haryana and Assam left Kota for their home towns by buses this morning morning, while over 2,000 from various places in Rajasthan were scheduled to leave in the evening. Even the tiny UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli sent three buses to pick up its 50 students.

 

Thousands of students who came here to be coached in the art of cracking competitive exams have been left to cope with cramped accommodation and restricted movement since a lockdown was thrown over the entire country to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some 12,000 of them are from Bihar. As the buses left Kota this morning, the Bihari students staged a silent protest, appealing to Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of their home state, to send them a few buses too.

But over there in Patna, the Nitish Kumar’s government informed the High Court that it cannot bring back the students stuck in Kota. Efforts are being made, however, to extend all possible support to them, as per guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The High Court heard the petition, filed by an advocated named Ajay Thakur, by video-link.

Nitish Kumar is taking flak from the opposition for its refusal to bring back the students from Kota. The state government says it cannot rescue only some people but not others.

What is implicit here is that if they sent buses to fetch the Kota students, they’d have to make similar arrangements to bring back hundreds of thousands of migrant workers from Bihar who are similarly being held in temp shelters and makeshift accommodation in several states after they fled the lockdown whereever they work.

For the Bihari students in Kota and their parents back home, the spread of the coronavirus in Rajasthan has been a worrisome development. Rajasthan’s state’s corona count crossed 2000 on Friday, putting the state in the fourth position in India.

Bihar’s disaster management department has set up a helpline (0612-2294600) exclusively for the students stuck in Rajasthan. But those staged a silent protest in Kota this morning were clearly demanding more. Maintaining social distance, they held up placards with appeal tp Nitish Kumar.

Shahbaz (18), a NEET aspirant, and his roomie Aajam Hussain said they were desperate to go home to Katihar district as it was getting more and more difficult to spend even a single day here amid a critical problem of food and the COVID-19 panic.

...
Tags: bihar government, kota coaching centres, kota rajasthan, coronavirus, nitish kumar, bihar student


Latest From Nation

A man bathes on a deserted road after procuring water from a leaky pipeline in Chennai on April 23, 2020. With the coronavirus nCoV19 continuing to spread in Tamil Nadu's urban clusters, the state goverment decided to impose a four-day total curfew on three major cities beginning Sunday, April 26, 2020. (PTI)

Corona surge anticipated: Tamil Nadu's big cities to have total curfew for 4 days

Karimangar had hit headlines after it came to light that the Indonesian preachers visited various places in the district after attending the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi. PTI

Telangana's Karimnagar district on the road to recovery as covid cases drop

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel escort a central representative team to MR Bangur Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are treated, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Interministerial teams to monitor covid situation in Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu

The family members of all the seven police personnel have been quarantined, the Commissioner said. PTI Photo

Seven cops test positive for Covid19 in Coimbatore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Interministerial teams to monitor covid situation in Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel escort a central representative team to MR Bangur Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are treated, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Early lockdown helped prevent US or Europe-like situation in India: Experts

A policeman guards as vegetable vendors wait near barricades outside the sealed area of Bhawanipore, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata. PTI photo

13 madrassa students test corona+ in Kanpur

: Police seal the Shaukat Ali Park area after detection of two COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, in Kanpur. PTI Photo

Coronavirus taught us to be self-reliant: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with 'Sarpanches' from across the country via video conferencing, amid ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Corona surge anticipated: Tamil Nadu's big cities to have total curfew for 4 days

A man bathes on a deserted road after procuring water from a leaky pipeline in Chennai on April 23, 2020. With the coronavirus nCoV19 continuing to spread in Tamil Nadu's urban clusters, the state goverment decided to impose a four-day total curfew on three major cities beginning Sunday, April 26, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham