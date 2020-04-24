Andhra Pradesh maintains a steep ascent in coronavirus cases

Workers wearing protective suits sit outside an isolation ward at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. (PTI)

Amaravati: Maintaining a steep ascent, coronavirus cases touched 955 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 62 in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the state government said.

The toll due to COVID-19 in the state increased by two to 29 while four patients got cured and discharged from hospital, the latest bulletin said.

The bulletin said one COVID-19 patient each died in Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts.

Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts the major hotbeds in the state continued to register fresh cases in tens while no new case was reported in Chittoor district which witnessed a sudden spurt early this week.

In Kurnool, 27 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 261.

The cases in Guntur rose to 206 with the addition of 11, while Krishna went past the century mark to 102, adding 14 new cases.

In Anantapuramu district, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery from the disease.

In all, 145 patients had been discharged across the state till date.

In the last 24 hours, 6,306 tests were conducted.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests touched 54,338, of which 53,383 turned negative, the bulletin said.