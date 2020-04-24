31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

24,423

1,384

Recovered

5,457

445

Deaths

780

59

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan203449332 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh95514529 West Bengal51410318 Karnataka47415218 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2751863 Bihar214442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5783 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2020 Andhra Pradesh maint ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh maintains a steep ascent in coronavirus cases

PTI
Published Apr 24, 2020, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2020, 3:03 pm IST
The state reports 2 more deaths, 62 fresh COVID-19 cases
Workers wearing protective suits sit outside an isolation ward at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. (PTI)
 Workers wearing protective suits sit outside an isolation ward at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. (PTI)

Amaravati: Maintaining a steep ascent, coronavirus cases touched 955 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 62 in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the state government said.

The toll due to COVID-19 in the state increased by two to 29 while four patients got cured and discharged from hospital, the latest bulletin said.

 

The bulletin said one COVID-19 patient each died in Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts.

Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts the major hotbeds in the state continued to register fresh cases in tens while no new case was reported in Chittoor district which witnessed a sudden spurt early this week.

In Kurnool, 27 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 261.

The cases in Guntur rose to 206 with the addition of 11, while Krishna went past the century mark to 102, adding 14 new cases.

In Anantapuramu district, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery from the disease.

In all, 145 patients had been discharged across the state till date.

In the last 24 hours, 6,306 tests were conducted.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests touched 54,338, of which 53,383 turned negative, the bulletin said.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh update, coronavirus, covid-19, latest, krishna, guntur
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

For nearly a week, states other than Bihar have been arranging buses, such as this one by Uttar Pradesh, to take students from tutorial town Kota in Rajasthan to their home towns. (PTI)

In Kota, Bihari students watch everyone else go home

A man bathes on a deserted road after procuring water from a leaky pipeline in Chennai on April 23, 2020. With the coronavirus nCoV19 continuing to spread in Tamil Nadu's urban clusters, the state goverment decided to impose a four-day total curfew on three major cities beginning Sunday, April 26, 2020. (PTI)

Corona surge anticipated: Tamil Nadu's big cities to have total curfew for 4 days

Karimangar had hit headlines after it came to light that the Indonesian preachers visited various places in the district after attending the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi. PTI

Telangana's Karimnagar district on the road to recovery as covid cases drop

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel escort a central representative team to MR Bangur Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are treated, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Interministerial teams to monitor covid situation in Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Interministerial teams to monitor covid situation in Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel escort a central representative team to MR Bangur Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are treated, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Early lockdown helped prevent US or Europe-like situation in India: Experts

A policeman guards as vegetable vendors wait near barricades outside the sealed area of Bhawanipore, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata. PTI photo

13 madrassa students test corona+ in Kanpur

: Police seal the Shaukat Ali Park area after detection of two COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, in Kanpur. PTI Photo

Coronavirus taught us to be self-reliant: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with 'Sarpanches' from across the country via video conferencing, amid ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Corona surge anticipated: Tamil Nadu's big cities to have total curfew for 4 days

A man bathes on a deserted road after procuring water from a leaky pipeline in Chennai on April 23, 2020. With the coronavirus nCoV19 continuing to spread in Tamil Nadu's urban clusters, the state goverment decided to impose a four-day total curfew on three major cities beginning Sunday, April 26, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham