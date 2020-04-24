31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

23,140

101

Recovered

5,058

46

Deaths

723

1

Maharashtra6427840283 Gujarat2624258112 Delhi237680850 Rajasthan200047329 Madhya Pradesh168720383 Tamil Nadu168375220 Uttar Pradesh151020624 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh89314127 West Bengal51410315 Kerala4473163 Karnataka44514517 Jammu and Kashmir434925 Punjab2836617 Haryana2701703 Bihar170442 Odisha89331 Jharkhand5383 Uttarakhand47240 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 24 Apr 2020 13 madrassa students ...
Nation, Current Affairs

13 madrassa students test corona+ in Kanpur

PTI
Published Apr 24, 2020, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
The students had come in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members who were infected with the virus, the officials said
: Police seal the Shaukat Ali Park area after detection of two COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, in Kanpur. PTI Photo
 : Police seal the Shaukat Ali Park area after detection of two COVID-19 positive cases in the locality, in Kanpur. PTI Photo

Kanpur: As many as 13 madrassa students, who had come in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members suffering from coronavirus, have tested positive for the virus here, a senior health official said on Friday.

Kanpur has reported 107 cases of the virus so far.

 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Shukla said, 50 samples were tested on Thursday of which results of 13 have come positive. They are the students of a madrassa in Coolie Bazaar, a hotspot zone, from where about 30 people have already tested positive."

The 13 students had come in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members who were infected with the virus, he said.

They had been quarantined and isolated at the madrassa and now are being admitted to COVID-19 isolation wards at government hospitals, the CMO added.

Contact-tracing of all patients testing positive was underway.

So far, three people have died of the virus in Kanpur, while the total number of recovered cases is seven

...
Tags: covid-19 india, covid-19 uttar pradesh, madrassa students
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur


