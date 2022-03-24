Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2022 TRS MP gives adjourn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS MP gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss India's employment situation

ANI
Published Mar 24, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
In his notice, the MP submitted that there are over one million jobs lying vacant 'under the control of Central Government'
TRS MP Nama Nageswar Rao (ANI)
 TRS MP Nama Nageswar Rao (ANI)

New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswar Rao on Thursday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the employment situation in India.

In his notice, the MP submitted that there are over one million jobs lying vacant "under the control of Central Government". "Paradoxically, it is against the 2 crore jobs promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports of suicide by educated unemployed continue unabated. This needs serious deliberation," the notice read.

 

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the ongoing proceedings of the second half of the Budget Session have faced adjournments for the past two days with the Opposition creating ruckus over the fuel price hike.

The Congress MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the increase in the prices of LPG cylinder gas and petrol and diesel on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday faced adjournments following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

 

...
Tags: nama nageswar rao mp, trs mp
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. (PTI)

Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC refuses urgent hearing on pleas against Karnataka HC Hijab verdict

Karnataka High Court (PTI)

'Rape is rape, be it by husband': Karnataka HC on marital rape



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)

Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM for second term, PM attends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, during the oath taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers, in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also seen. (PTI Photo)

India, Japan seek end to violence in Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida(L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

NCP, Congress criticise Centre for fuel price hike

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused the Centre of inflicting atrocities on people as soon as the elections got over. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->