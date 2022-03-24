Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2022 Kerala CM Pinarayi V ...
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi

ANI
Published Mar 24, 2022, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2022, 1:41 pm IST
The meeting holds crucial importance as several people across Kerala are protesting against the SilverLine project
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter/@PMOIndia)
New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in the national capital.

"Kerala CM Vijayan Pinarayi called on PM Narendra Modi," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

 

The Chief Minister will hold a press conference at 4 pm today at Conference hall, Kerala House.

This comes just a day after the Kerala Chief Minister informed that the land acquisition process for the Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor, a leap forward in the industrial sector of Kerala, is progressing rapidly.

Further, this meeting holds crucial importance as several people across Kerala are protesting against the SilverLine project. The first major protest happened in Kottayam's Madampally on March 18.

Vijayan earlier this month said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) led Kerala government will implement the SilverLine project while assuring that the state government would pay four times the prevailing market prices as compensation for acquiring land.

 

The 529-km SilverLine railway project will link Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in north Kerala, covering 11 districts through 11 stations. The journey between two stations is expected to take four hours, whereas it currently takes 12 hours to reach from one end to another.

It is also being opposed by the opposition Congress-led UDF, which has been alleging that the project is "unscientific and impractical" and will put a huge financial burden on the state.

Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, silver line rail corridor project
Location: India, Kerala


