Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2022 India logs 1,938 fre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India logs 1,938 fresh COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2022, 10:34 am IST
A reduction of 660 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
A health worker prepares to inoculate a child with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus Corbevax vaccine during a vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)
 A health worker prepares to inoculate a child with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus Corbevax vaccine during a vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

New Delhi: With 1,938 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,14,687, while the active cases further declined to 22,427, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,672 with 67 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 660 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.35 per cent, according to the ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,61,954 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 78.49 crore tests have been done.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,75,588, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered, so far, under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 182.23 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 67 new fatalities include 61 from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,672 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,769 from Maharashtra, 67,476 from Kerala, 40,042 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,148 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

 

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

...
Tags: india covid update, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Karnataka High Court (PTI)

'Rape is rape, be it by husband': Karnataka HC on marital rape

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (PTI)

PM Modi terms Birbhum incident 'heinous sin', seeks stern action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, during the oath taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers, in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM for second term, PM attends

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister. (http://in.china-embassy.org)

India blasts Wang on OIC Jammu Kashmir remark, visit unclear



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)

Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM for second term, PM attends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, during the oath taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers, in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also seen. (PTI Photo)

India, Japan seek end to violence in Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida(L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

NCP, Congress criticise Centre for fuel price hike

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused the Centre of inflicting atrocities on people as soon as the elections got over. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->