Telangana HC declines to entertain PIL against Kashmir Files

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined to interfere in a petition that urged it to direct filmmakers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ to delete some controversial scenes in the movie and to declare that the movie was lop-sided and did not portray the ground-realities per se.

Justice P. Madhavi Devi was dealing with a petition filed by Mohamed Sami Ullah Qureshi, member of AIMIM (Inquilab) party, who said that the film was hurting the sentiments of Muslim.

He submitted that the mass murder of Kashmir pundits and compelling them to migrate to other areas was barbaric and inhuman. However, the producer showed it as if the entire Muslim community was against Kashmir pundits. It has been established that jihadists had expelled the pundits from the valley, said Abbasi, counsel for the petitioner.

T. Sujan Kumar Reddy, representing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), argued that the censor board has given the certification after watching the film. How could the petitioner seek to delete the scenes when he had not challenged the certificate issued by the censor board, he wanted to know and suggested that he could have approached the censor board tribunal.

Sujan Reddy also brought to the notice of the court that the Mumbai High Court had dismissed a PIL against the film’s release.

Considering the contentions of both sides, Justice Madhavi Devi declined to interfere.