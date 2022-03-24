Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2022 Telangana HC decline ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC declines to entertain PIL against Kashmir Files

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Mar 24, 2022, 1:53 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2022, 7:00 am IST
Justice P. Madhavi Devi was dealing with a petition filed by Mohamed Sami Ullah Qureshi, member of AIMIM (Inquilab) party
Considering the contentions of both sides, Justice Madhavi Devi declined to interfere. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 Considering the contentions of both sides, Justice Madhavi Devi declined to interfere. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday  declined to interfere in a petition that urged it to direct filmmakers of  ‘The Kashmir  Files’  to delete some controversial scenes in the movie and to declare that the movie was lop-sided and did not portray the ground-realities per se.

Justice P. Madhavi Devi was dealing with a petition filed by Mohamed Sami Ullah Qureshi, member of AIMIM (Inquilab) party, who said that the film was hurting the sentiments of Muslim.

 

He submitted that the mass murder of Kashmir pundits and compelling them to migrate to other areas was barbaric and inhuman. However, the producer showed it as if the entire Muslim community was against Kashmir pundits. It has been established that jihadists had expelled the pundits from the valley, said Abbasi, counsel for the petitioner.

T. Sujan Kumar Reddy, representing Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), argued that the censor board has given the certification after watching the film. How could the petitioner seek to delete the scenes when he had not challenged the certificate issued by the censor board, he wanted to know and suggested that he could have approached the censor board tribunal.

 

Sujan Reddy also brought to the notice of the court that the Mumbai High Court had dismissed a PIL against the film’s release.

Considering the contentions of both sides, Justice Madhavi Devi declined to interfere.

...
Tags: the kashmir files movie
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 24 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (PTI)

PM Modi terms Birbhum incident 'heinous sin', seeks stern action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, during the oath taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers, in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM for second term, PM attends

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister. (http://in.china-embassy.org)

India blasts Wang on OIC Jammu Kashmir remark, visit unclear

Fishermen pushing back a 22-foot whale shark into the sea during a rescue operation in the presence of forest department officials at Tantadi village coast in Visakhapatnam. The whale shark was accidentally entangled in a fishing net during shoreline fishing by the local fishermen. (Photo by arrangement)

Movement of whale sharks to be tracked via satellites



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

India, Australia resolve to sign trade pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the antiquities repatriated from Australia, in New Delhi. (PIB / AFP)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)

India, Japan seek end to violence in Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida(L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

NCP, Congress criticise Centre for fuel price hike

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused the Centre of inflicting atrocities on people as soon as the elections got over. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->