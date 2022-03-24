Delayed pay hit government teachers in Telangana

The surrender bills were pending at the e-Kuber website since 2021 and those who surrendered leaves have not yet received their salaries. (Representational image: By arrangement)

Hyderabad: Teachers in government schools are said to be facing huge challenges due to late payment of salaries. They have been asked to wait for six months to use the money from their provident fund and to wait for 10 months to receive reimbursement of hospital bills.

They have also not received salaries for surrendered leaves, they say.

Parthap Reddy, retired headmaster of a government school, who is honorary president of the Telangana Rashtra Teachers Federation, said the surrender bills were pending at the e-Kuber website since 2021 and those who surrendered leaves have not yet received their salaries.

“There is also no ‘first come first serve’ policy being followed, those who have submitted their bills in December got the bill cleared but the bills for the months of June, July and August are still pending,” he said. "We have not got the gratuity benefits which are up to Rs.12 lakh to 16 lakh. Because the bills are pending on the e-Kuber site, we are suffering losses and difficulties,” he added.

Another government teacher from Siddipet district said despite several complaints by teachers’ unions, the officials say they do not have money to pay to the employees ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the state.

“Employees in Hyderabad are at least paid by the first week of every month, but the rest of them in other districts are not paid before 10th of every month. Pending medical reimbursement bills have added to our difficulties. We have to pay rent, EMIs and loans. Our cheques are bounced and we have to pay an extra amount for the same. Children’s transport fare and household expenses put immense pressure on us,” added another teacher from the city.