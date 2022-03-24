Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2022 Dhami takes oath as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM for second term, PM attends

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 24, 2022, 8:26 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2022, 8:26 am IST
Apart from Mr Dhami, eight ministers were also administered the oath by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, during the oath taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers, in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also seen. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, during the oath taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers, in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also seen. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took oath as the 12th chief minister of Uttarakhand in the presence of BJP top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda, several Union ministers and saints and seers at Dehradun's Parade Ground. The hill state will also get its first women Speaker in Kotdwar MLA and former CM B.S. Khanduri's daughter, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. This is 46-year-old Mr Dhami’s second consecutive stint as the chief minister, who performed Ganga aarti in Haridwar later in the evening. The first Cabinet meeting of the Dhami government will be held on Wednesday.

Apart from Mr Dhami, eight ministers were also administered the oath by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh.

 

Mr Dhami, under whose leadership the party won recent Assembly polls, lost the elections from Khatima, the constituency he had been representing since 2012. He needs to be elected to the state Assembly within six months to continue as chief minister.

The BJP MLAs who took oath as state ministers included Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Premchand Agarwal, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi, Chandan Ram Das and Saurabh Bahuguna.

Except three -- former CM Vijay Bahuguna’s son Saurabh Bahuguna, Bageshwar MLA Chandan Ram Das and Rishikesh legislator Premchand Agarwal -- all other leaders were part of the previous Dhami-led Cabinet.

 

Mr Agarwal was the Speaker in the previous Assembly.

Other than the PM and the BJP president, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, chief ministers of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Assam attended the swearing-in ceremony. Goa CM designate Pramod Sawant and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje also attended the event.

The BJP had won 47 of the 70 Assembly seats in the elections, the results of which were declared on March 10.

 

...
Tags: pushkar singh dhami, uttarakhand chief minister
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 24 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (PTI)

PM Modi terms Birbhum incident 'heinous sin', seeks stern action

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister. (http://in.china-embassy.org)

India blasts Wang on OIC Jammu Kashmir remark, visit unclear

Fishermen pushing back a 22-foot whale shark into the sea during a rescue operation in the presence of forest department officials at Tantadi village coast in Visakhapatnam. The whale shark was accidentally entangled in a fishing net during shoreline fishing by the local fishermen. (Photo by arrangement)

Movement of whale sharks to be tracked via satellites

It had been a long-standing demand of rail users here to electrify the section and improve rail connectivity from Chittoor district, especially from Tirupati to other districts. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Electrification of Dharmavaram-Pakala section enters last leg



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

India blasts Wang on OIC Jammu Kashmir remark, visit unclear

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister. (http://in.china-embassy.org)

India, Australia resolve to sign trade pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the antiquities repatriated from Australia, in New Delhi. (PIB / AFP)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)

India, Japan seek end to violence in Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida(L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->