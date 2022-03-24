Nation Crime 24 Mar 2022 Birbhum victims badl ...
Nation, Crime

Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2022, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2022, 1:25 pm IST
At least 20 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, suspected to have been triggered by the killing of a local TMC leader
Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. (PTI)
 Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. (PTI)

Kolkata/Rampurhat: The eight people, including three women and two children, who were burnt alive in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district were badly beaten up before the carnage, their post-mortem examination has revealed.

As per preliminary findings of the forensic experts, who conducted the tests on the charred bodies found inside the houses that were allegedly set on fire by unidentified people early on Tuesday, the victims were first badly beaten up and then burnt alive, an official told PTI from Rampurhat hospital.

 

At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, suspected to have been triggered by the killing of a local TMC leader on Monday evening, and several police personnel and civic volunteers removed on grounds of negligence.

Security has been up in Rampurhat to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's scheduled visit later during the day.

CCTVs have been set up around the helipad where the chief minister's helicopter will land, a senior police officer said.

Banerjee is scheduled to hold meetings with senior police officers including Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya before visiting Bogtui. Later, she may also visit Rampurhat hospital to meet the injured people, another official said.

 

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and a five-member central team of the BJP are also scheduled to visit Bogtui.

Banerjee has vowed that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators irrespective of the party affiliation even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the killings as "heinous" and said that the culprits should not be forgiven. 

...
Tags: west bengal carnage, birbhum, birbhum massacre
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

PM Modi terms Birbhum incident 'heinous sin', seeks stern action
Blast in Panchayat Heath centre building in Bengal’s Birbhum
Dhankhar alleges Didi trying to shield West Bengal carnage culprits
8 charred bodies recovered from burnt houses in Bengal village

Latest From Nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC refuses urgent hearing on pleas against Karnataka HC Hijab verdict

TRS MP Nama Nageswar Rao (ANI)

TRS MP gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss India's employment situation

Karnataka High Court (PTI)

'Rape is rape, be it by husband': Karnataka HC on marital rape



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

'Rape is rape, be it by husband': Karnataka HC on marital rape

Karnataka High Court (PTI)

PM Modi terms Birbhum incident 'heinous sin', seeks stern action

Forensic experts collect samples from the house of Sona Sheikh where seven people were burnt to death keeping captive in their room, allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (PTI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->