Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2021 India records highes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2021, 10:45 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2021, 10:45 am IST
The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 132 days, while the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,60,441
Health workers prepare to takes swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, on March 23, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)
 Health workers prepare to takes swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, on March 23, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

New Delhi: India recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,34,058, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The active caseload registered an increased for the 14th day in row and was recorded at 3,68,457, comprising 3.14 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 95.49 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am said.  

 

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 132 days, while the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,60,441, with 275 new fatalities, the highest in around 83 days.  

As many as 47,905 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12 last year, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,05,160, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,64,38,861 samples have been tested till March 23, with 10,25,628 samples tested on Tuesday.

...
Tags: covid update, india covid second wave, indian council of medical research (icmr), india records highest single-day spike of covid, active caseload
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

There are as many as 1,09,693 such voters in the state and this anomaly was spread across all the 140 assembly constituencies, Chennithala told reporters. (DC file photo)

Not just bogus voters, but double votes also exist in voter's list: Chennithala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Bankura on March 21, 2021. (PTI)

No Indian is outsider in Bengal, BJP CM will be son of soil: Modi

In all, 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Reshuffle among Mumbai police, 86 cops transferred

The CM partly fulfilled his promises by announcing 30 percent PRC fitment and retirement age hike from 58 to 61 years in State Legislative Assembly on Monday. — Twitter

KCR set to announce mega recruitment drive in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

U'khand CM sparks controversy for questioning 'values' of women who wear ripped jeans

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. (PTI)

Murder of advocate couple: HC asks police to enslist more witnesses

One was a suo motu petition and another a petition filed by G. Kishan Rao, father of Vaman Rao, seeking a CBI probe. — PTI file photo

Telangana Budget 2021: Here's what you need to know of the Rs 2,30,825 cr budget

Presented by finance minister T Harish Rao, this is the largest annual budget for the state since its formation in 2014 as well as for the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)

Chinese hackers targeted India's power grid system through malware: Report

On October 12, a grid failure in Mumbai resulted in massive power outages, stopping trains on tracks, hampering those working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and hitting the stuttering economic activity hard. (Representational Image/AFP)

Reshuffle among Mumbai police, 86 cops transferred

In all, 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department. (Representational image: PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham