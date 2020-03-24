Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 Vizag: Patients suff ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vizag: Patients suffer at home due to lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2020, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 9:11 pm IST
Patients from neighbouring states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh who come to Vizag for treatment are stranded
Representational image
 Representational image

Visakhapatnam: Owing to the lockdown across the state, people who have to travel due to an emergency are having a tough time. So are the sick and the old who can’t get their medicines or go to hospital.

With cabs and autorickshaws also off the streets from Monday, patients from neighbouring states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh who come to Vizag for treatment are stranded.

 

N. Srilatha, a cancer patient from Bilaspur, said that she could neither get an ambulance nor a hired vehicle to reach the hospital in Vizag for chemotherapy.

“If I miss a session in the treatment schedule, there is a risk of the disease returning or turning into advanced stage of cancer. Though the police allow patients to travel, it is hard to find a vehicle during the lockdown period”֊ she said.

Many heart patients in neighbouring states come to hospitals in Vizag for regular check-ups and to get their medicines. The ban on travel means they are confined to their homes without getting proper treatment.

This was the case of M.V.A. Mohan Rao, a heart patient living in Vizianagaram, who said, “The medicines for my health issue are available only at one or two pharmacies in Vizag. I tried to buy it online but in vain. I’m not in a position to go myself, and police personnel won’t allow my son to travel.”

Vizianagaram deputy transport commissioner Ch Sri Devi said: “Ambulances are free to move across the district. If any patient or a family member carries the prescription the police will permit them. But strict action will be taken on those who try to roam unnecessarily by showing fake medical slips.”

...
Tags: visakhapatnam, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Share and Care on Ugadi, but at home: Naidu

PTI Photocorona

Madhya Pradesh: Two more test positive for Covid19, cases rise to 9

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)

Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain

Representational Image

Corona effect: 67 released on parole from Salem district jails



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh: Two more test positive for Covid19, cases rise to 9

PTI Photocorona

21 days of total lockdown across India: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Good news: 12 covid19 patients in Maharashtra recover, no case in Delhi last 40 hours

A deserted road in mumbai.

10 coronavirus deaths, 500 cases in India; Lockdown may extend to other states

Representational picture

Bilal Bagh protesters suspend anti-CAA stir due to corona outbreak

Five women will continue to sit in at the protest site in Bilal Bagh, Bengaluru.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham