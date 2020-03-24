Vizag gets its fourth +VE Covid-19 case

One more person, a youth, tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in Visakhapatnam district to three. A 65-year old person was declared positive on March 19 while his 50 year old wife was found to have tested positive on March 22. The couple’s daughter was tested negative. All three are undergoing treatment.

Health officials said that the youth, a native of Revidi in Padmanabham mandal in Visakhapatnam district, about 12 km from Bhimili town, returned from London four days ago and was admitted to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases after he showed strong symptoms of Covid-19. His reports came on Monday, which declared him positive.

Revenue officials in Padmanabham said that the youth had toured the mandal extensively and held a get-together with his friends before he contacted cold and cough. “Now we are trailing his footfall and surveying households in a five kilometre radius,” health officials said.