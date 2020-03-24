Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 Vizag gets its fourt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vizag gets its fourth +VE Covid-19 case

DECCAN CHRONICLE | KMP PATNAIK
Published Mar 24, 2020, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 2:54 pm IST
The youth, a native of Revidi in Padmanabham mandal in Visakhapatnam district, near Bhimili town, returned from London four days ago
Representational image
 Representational image

One more person, a youth, tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in Visakhapatnam district to three. A 65-year old person was declared positive on March 19 while his 50 year old wife was found to have tested positive on March 22. The couple’s daughter was tested negative. All three are undergoing treatment.

Health officials said that the youth, a native of Revidi in Padmanabham mandal in Visakhapatnam district, about 12 km from Bhimili town, returned from London four days ago and was admitted to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases after he showed strong symptoms of Covid-19. His reports came on Monday, which declared him positive.

 

Revenue officials in Padmanabham said that the youth had toured the mandal extensively and held a get-together with his friends before he contacted cold and cough. “Now we are trailing his footfall and surveying households in a five kilometre radius,” health officials said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, covid19 india, coronavirus in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Visitors/petitioners with symptoms of cough, cold and fever not to be allowed into the office spaces. (AFP)

Guidelines issued to Tamil Nadu police to prevent virus spread within the department

Representational picture

10 coronavirus deaths, 500 cases in India; Lockdown may extend to other states

ochi: A medic wearing protective suit is seen outside an isolation ward, set up in view of coronavirus pandemic, at Aluva Government General Hospital in Kochi, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI15-03-2020_000085B

Kerala hires 276 doctors on emergency basis to fight COVID19

Representational image (PTI)

Coronavirus: EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

10 coronavirus deaths, 500 cases in India; Lockdown may extend to other states

Representational picture

Two deaths in Hyderabad spark Covid-19 concerns

A medic stands at the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Coronavirus: EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26

Representational image (PTI)

Telangana records 3 new coronavirus cases; Total climbs to 36

Representational image

Pneumonia of unknown origin concerns doctors

AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham