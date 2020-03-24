Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 Total lockdown in Hy ...
Total lockdown in Hyderabad's old city

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Mar 24, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 10:36 am IST
While most preferred to stay at home, the law enforcing agencies ensured complete lockdown
A member of NDRF prepares to spary disinfectants as a precautionary measure against Covid19 in front of Charminar, Hyderabad. AP Photo
Hyderabad: The lockdown in Old City was complete and purposeful. While most preferred to stay at home, the law enforcing agencies ensured complete lockdown. Only essential service providers were allowed to step out of their homes. People rushed to make their purchases early and youth from the area were not allowed to sit on chabutras.

Vehicular movement dropped in the early hours. Police personnel did not allow people to roam around on the streets and allowed motorists only after they explained the reasons for coming out.

 

Roads in Charminar, Moghalpura, Chanch-alguda, Dab-eerpura, Falaknuma, Bahad-urpura, Barkas, Tappachabutra, Mall-epally, Golconda, Tolichowki et al wore a deserted look. The police did not allow auto-rickshaws and cabs to ply anywhere.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corp-oration (GHMC) authorities took up a massive sanitation initiative. Teams from Disaster Response Force conducted cleaning operation and sprayed disinfectants at public places, particularly near places of worship. Sanitation teams cleared garbage in many parts of Old City.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, covid-19 telangana, coronavirus outbreak


