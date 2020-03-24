Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 Telangana records 3 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana records 3 new coronavirus cases; Total climbs to 36

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2020, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 2:37 pm IST
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: Three fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of people detected for the coronavirus in the state to 36, the govvernment said.

The three fresh cases are a 49-year-old man with travel history to London, a 39-year-old woman who returned from Germany and a 61-year-old woman who travelled to Saudi Arabia, a media bulletin on COVID-19 said.

 

The condition of all the three patients was stable in designated hospitals, it said.

The Telangana government has already announced a lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


