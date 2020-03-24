Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 Telangana plans for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana plans for fever surveillance after five new cases emerge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 24, 2020, 9:45 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 9:45 am IST
The cases reported on Monday include one from Medchal, in the area where one person who returned from abroad
A man wearing face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 shops at a vegetable market in Hyderabad. AP Photo
Hyderabad: Rapidly upwards spiralling cases of positive coronavirus are taking a vicious hold of Hyderabad.

On Monday, the Telangana state government reported five new cases from the city and its immediate neighbourhood and another from the districts.

 

With most people returning from trips abroad to the state belonging to the city, it is expected that the number of Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad will rise further in days and weeks ahead.

With number of Covid-19 cases rising to 33, and 97 possible suspects under close watch, the state health department announced that the government was considering a state-wide fever surveillance.

It said that containment procedures have been initiated in all localities from where Covid-19 positive cases have been identified.

Overall, the state government announced six new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The sixth case was reported from Karimangar, that of a 23-year-old male who has no travel history. However, this individual was one among those who were in close proximity or contact with a group of 10 Indonesian Islamic preachers, all of whom have tested positive for disease and are undergoing treatment here in the city.

The other cases are one from Shantinagar in Saidabad, from Balkampet, Somajiguda, Gachibowli and from Kukatpally. The health department said that four of the patients declared Covid-19 positive today were in their twenties. The oldest person declared a Covid-19 victim was a 56-year-old man from Kukatpally in Medchal district, with a travel history to Sri Lanka.

The case from Shantinagar in Saidabad is of a 30-year old male, who recently returned to the city from London. The department said that the other patients include a 21-year-old male student and a resident of Balkampet, who recently returned from France, a 20-year-old male, who is a resident of Somajiguda, who returned back home here from New York, and a 25-year-old man who lives in Gachibowli and returned home from London recently.

Tags: covid-19 india, covid-19 telangana, covid-19 cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


