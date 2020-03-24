Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 One booked for holdi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One booked for holding birthday party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2020, 9:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 10:20 pm IST
Sudhakar booked under relevant sections of IPC, Epidemic Act
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The police booked a person who organised a birthday party for his daughter which 70 persons attended at Bachupally. The police said, Sudhakar, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, was booked under the of the IPC and the Epidemic Act, for violating the lockdown rules.

Elsewhere, four persons who violated home quarantine were shifted to the designated isolation centre. The GHMC appealed to those sent to home quarantine not to come out of their houses.

 

Though the public movement was in good numbers on the second day of lockdown, it was less compared to Monday, as the police had installed check posts and allowed people to travel in a limited radius from their houses.

In Rachakonda commissionerate, the police booked 150 cases on those who were roaming on the roads without a purpose. About 247 vehicles including bikes, autos, and cars were also seized by the police, which will be handed over to the owners after the completion of the lockdown.

At RTC Colony in LB Nagar, the Special Operations Team sleuths have raided Jai Prakash Traders, where essential goods were sold for higher prices without bills. B Srinivas Reddy, 50, owner of the shop was booked in a case and seized about 15,250 kg of sugar, and about 6,500 kg of various kinds of flour worth Rs 20 lakh.

...
Tags: coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus telangana, coronavirus violation, lockdown violation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Coronavirus has a message for us humans

Latest From Nation

KCR (File)

Telangana CM KCR comes to mediamen's rescue

Old people and children were particularly advised to refrain from attending mosques. (PTI)

Ulemas asks believers to offer prayers from home

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Vehicles carrying essential services providers should have sticker: Maha CM

Passengers wear masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus (PTI Photo)

Odisha put under complete lockdown till March 29



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tight security to enforce lockdown in Delhi; 5,146 detained

Delhi-Noida road (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh: Two more test positive for Covid19, cases rise to 9

PTI Photocorona

Covid19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rise to eight

Representational Image

Vizag: Patients suffer at home due to lockdown

Representational image

21 days of total lockdown across India: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham