One booked for holding birthday party

Hyderabad: The police booked a person who organised a birthday party for his daughter which 70 persons attended at Bachupally. The police said, Sudhakar, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, was booked under the of the IPC and the Epidemic Act, for violating the lockdown rules.

Elsewhere, four persons who violated home quarantine were shifted to the designated isolation centre. The GHMC appealed to those sent to home quarantine not to come out of their houses.

Though the public movement was in good numbers on the second day of lockdown, it was less compared to Monday, as the police had installed check posts and allowed people to travel in a limited radius from their houses.

In Rachakonda commissionerate, the police booked 150 cases on those who were roaming on the roads without a purpose. About 247 vehicles including bikes, autos, and cars were also seized by the police, which will be handed over to the owners after the completion of the lockdown.

At RTC Colony in LB Nagar, the Special Operations Team sleuths have raided Jai Prakash Traders, where essential goods were sold for higher prices without bills. B Srinivas Reddy, 50, owner of the shop was booked in a case and seized about 15,250 kg of sugar, and about 6,500 kg of various kinds of flour worth Rs 20 lakh.