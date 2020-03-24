Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 MHA officials review ...
MHA officials review lockdown situation across India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B RAVICHANDRAN
Published Mar 24, 2020, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 8:37 pm IST
Paramilitary forces asked to remain ready for deployment at a short notice
New Delhi: The Union home ministry top brass on Tuesday reviewed the lockdown situation across 548 districts in 30 states and Union Territories in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources said senior officials of the home ministry were in constant touch with their counterparts in states to ensure that the lockdown was successful.

 

The home ministry has also assured all possible assistance to the states to help maintain any law and order situation arising out of either lockdown or curfew in different parts of the country.

 All Central paramilitary forces have also been asked to remain on alert and ready for deployment at a short notice.

The ministry has also informed the states that in case additional reinforcements were required to assist the local police to help maintain the lockdown the same would be made available even at a short notice.

Importantly, home ministry officials said that paramilitary forces have been asked to remain ready not only to assist State Police but also play an important role in case of any major health adversity.  

"Our security personnel are fully prepared to help different agencies in the States to not help the local police but also assist the civil administration in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. In some areas, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are helping the civic bodies in even fumigation and other cleanliness drives,’’ a senior ministry official said.

Home minister Amit Shah has issued instructions to the home ministry officials to ensure that all possible assistance is provided to the States as and when sought by them.

"As of now, we are closely monitoring the impact of the lockdown with different States and other multiple agencies and it seems to be having impact barring in some small pockets. It seems that the number of districts in the country under lockdown may not have to be increased as of now,’’ the official added.


