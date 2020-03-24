Madhya Pradesh: Two more test positive for Covid19, cases rise to 9

Bhopal: Two more people in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid positive cases in the state to nine.

Of the two men who tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday night, one hailed from Shivpuri, while the other was a resident of Gwalior.

“Two people tested positive for Coronavirus. While one of them had visited tourist site of Khajuraho recently, the other Covid victim had returned from Dubai, the Coronavirus- affected country, recently”, Gwalior district collector Koselendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Both the victims have been admitted in the isolation wards in the local government hospitals.

Earlier, six people from Jabalpur and one from Bhopal have tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday clamped curfew in three cities of Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior in view of Coronavirus outbreak.

All the nine Covid positive cases have been reported from these three regions.

The state government has declared lock down in 43 out of total 52 districts in MP as preventive measures to check the Coronavirus outbreak.

Total 1269 people in the state have so far been put under surveillance following their travel records.

Of them, 758 people have been kept in home isolation.

Samples of 100 suspected Coronavirus victims have been sent to laboratory for test. The reports were still awaited.