Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 Madhya Pradesh: Two ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh: Two more test positive for Covid19, cases rise to 9

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Mar 24, 2020, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 9:03 pm IST
Both the victims have been admitted in the isolation wards in the local government hospitals
PTI Photocorona
 PTI Photocorona

Bhopal: Two more people in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid positive cases in the state to nine.

Of the two men who tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday night, one hailed from Shivpuri, while the other was a resident of Gwalior.

 

“Two people tested positive for Coronavirus. While one of them had visited tourist site of Khajuraho recently, the other Covid victim had returned from Dubai, the Coronavirus- affected country, recently”, Gwalior district collector Koselendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Both the victims have been admitted in the isolation wards in the local government hospitals.

Earlier, six people from Jabalpur and one from Bhopal have tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday clamped curfew in three cities of Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior in view of Coronavirus outbreak.

All the nine Covid positive cases have been reported from these three regions.

The state government has declared lock down in 43 out of total 52 districts in MP as preventive measures to check the Coronavirus outbreak.

Total 1269 people in the state have so far been put under surveillance following their travel records.

Of them, 758 people have been kept in home isolation.

Samples of 100 suspected Coronavirus victims have been sent to laboratory for test. The reports were still awaited.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 india
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Share and Care on Ugadi, but at home: Naidu

Representational image

Vizag: Patients suffer at home due to lockdown

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)

Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain

Representational Image

Corona effect: 67 released on parole from Salem district jails



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vizag: Patients suffer at home due to lockdown

Representational image

21 days of total lockdown across India: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Good news: 12 covid19 patients in Maharashtra recover, no case in Delhi last 40 hours

A deserted road in mumbai.

10 coronavirus deaths, 500 cases in India; Lockdown may extend to other states

Representational picture

Bilal Bagh protesters suspend anti-CAA stir due to corona outbreak

Five women will continue to sit in at the protest site in Bilal Bagh, Bengaluru.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham