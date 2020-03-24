Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 PM Modi's secon ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi's second address to nation on coronavirus outbreak

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2020, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 3:10 pm IST
PM Modi had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19
PM Narendra Modi
 PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, second time in a week, at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

 

He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.

In his last address on the virus outbreak, Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease.

He had also announced setting up of a task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to check the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, he will interact with people of Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the pandemic.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, pm modi address, covid-19, pm modi address on coronavirus, modi on coronavirus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Visitors/petitioners with symptoms of cough, cold and fever not to be allowed into the office spaces. (AFP)

Guidelines issued to Tamil Nadu police to prevent virus spread within the department

Representational picture

10 coronavirus deaths, 500 cases in India; Lockdown may extend to other states

ochi: A medic wearing protective suit is seen outside an isolation ward, set up in view of coronavirus pandemic, at Aluva Government General Hospital in Kochi, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI15-03-2020_000085B

Kerala hires 276 doctors on emergency basis to fight COVID19

Representational image (PTI)

Coronavirus: EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two deaths in Hyderabad spark Covid-19 concerns

A medic stands at the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Vizag gets its fourth +VE Covid-19 case

Representational image

Coronavirus: EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26

Representational image (PTI)

Telangana records 3 new coronavirus cases; Total climbs to 36

Representational image

Pneumonia of unknown origin concerns doctors

AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham