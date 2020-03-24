Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 Kerala hires 276 doc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala hires 276 doctors on emergency basis to fight COVID19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 24, 2020, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 4:06 pm IST
State government moves with speed to arrange emergency quarantine facilities
ochi: A medic wearing protective suit is seen outside an isolation ward, set up in view of coronavirus pandemic, at Aluva Government General Hospital in Kochi, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI15-03-2020_000085B
Kochi: The Kerala government has urgently hired 276 doctors to join the state health services to fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Those in the rank list of the State Public Service Commission have been selected and an advice memo has already been sent to those selected. They will be appointed after conducting a job interview through video conferencing on a single day.

 

Paramedical staff will also be appointed in the same manner, said health minister K K Shylaja.

Infected persons and those in home quarantine with symptoms or other diseases can be treated only in isolation rooms. Considering this, the state health department has chalked out three action plans:  Plan A, Plan B and Plan C.

Under the three plans more than 6000 isolation beds have been arranged. In addition to this, corona care centres with facility to treat 21,866 persons at a time have also been identified.

According to each plan, number of doctors, nurses, other hospital staff, medicines, safety equipments and ventilator facility have to be increased.

The emergency appointment of 276 doctors is part of this, added the health minister.  

