Nation, Current Affairs

Good news: 12 covid19 patients in Maharashtra recover, no case in Delhi last 40 hours

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2020, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 5:55 pm IST
Twelve coronavirus patients have now tested negative for the infection. They were being treated at various civic-run hospitals
A deserted road in mumbai.
 A deserted road in mumbai.

Mumbai: As many as 12 COVID-19 patients in Mumbai have been cured of the deadly viral infection, a senior civic official said on Tuesday.

"Twelve coronavirus patients have now tested negative for the infection. They were being treated at various civic-run hospitals here for last some days," said Daksha Shah, deputy director of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health department.

 

"In the last couple of days, we noticed these 12 patients getting better. Their fresh swab samples were sent for tests and the results came out negative," another BMC official said.

Hence, the authorities have decided to discharge them soon, the official added.

So far, 101 coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew in the entire state on Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that no new case of coronavirus has been reported in Delhi in the past 40 hours, and the earlier number of virus-infected patients has also gone down from 30 to 23.

He said that he has constituted a five-member doctors' panel to suggest a plan to deal with the situation if Delhi enters stage 3 of the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel has been asked to submit its report within 24 hours, he said.

Kejriwal said it was good that some patients have recovered but cautioned about a long battle ahead against the deadly virus.

He appealed to the people to help each other in these difficult times.

He said people should not discriminate against and harass those professionals such as doctors, nurses, pilots and air hostesses who are extending help in this fight against the virus.

Tags: coronavirus in india, covid19 cases india, coronavirus in maharashtra, coronavirus delhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


