Don’t roam on roads without reason, Telangana DGP warns residents

After people ignored the lockdown ordered by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy has warned that vehicles will be seized and cases booked against those who are roaming on the roads for no reason. People are allowed out to purchase essential goods and attend to medical needs.

“Once and for all, if we want to get control over the spread of the virus, strict implementation of the lockdown must be carried out. It is for public safety, and the public should understand this is being done for the existence of mankind,” said DGP Mahendar Reddy.

According to him countries that have implemented a lockdown have controlled the spread of the virus, and wherever it was not implemented, they are suffering now. “From 7 pm to 6 am, nobody will be allowed on the roads. Even petrol pumps will be shut during that time. Residents shall procure essential goods and services from shops and establishments located within a radius of 3 km from their residence,” said the DGP.

Across the state, in the jurisdiction of each police station, check posts will be installed to check if people are going out of their homes for a valid reason.

The vehicle of anyone violating this rule will be seized and given back only after the lockdown period.

“One person on a bike and two in a four-wheeler, including a driver, if the car is not self-driven, will be allowed to get essential goods. Violators will also be booked under other relevant sections of the law,” the DGP warned.

“There is no relaxation for anyone. Everybody should be confined to their homes because if the virus enters a person before the symptoms are identified, it gets to other people. The lockdown is to prevent this,” he replied in answer to a query.