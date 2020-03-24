Nation Current Affairs 24 Mar 2020 Covid19 cases in And ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rise to eight

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2020, 9:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 9:28 pm IST
As many as 453 new foreign returnees arrived in the state and all of were are kept under strict isolation and were being monitored
Representational Image
 Representational Image

Vijayawada: A 25-year-old youth from the temple town of Srikalahasti  tested positive for Covid-19. He recently returned from London and developed symptoms on March 20. This took the number of positive cases to eight in the state.

According to a release from the director of health and family welfare, a man aged 25 years arrived to Chennai from London on March 18 by Flight BA35 at 11.30 pm and travelled by car to Sriakalahasti at 3 am on March 19. He developed symptoms on March 23 and was admitted in the Ruia Hospital at Tirupati on the same day.

 

As many as 453 new foreign returnees arrived in the state and all of were are kept under strict isolation and were being monitored. All labs were made functional 24x7 from Tuesday and an order was placed for equipment required for three more labs set up at Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Guntur.

Dedicated teams and GPS-enabled vehicles were working for sample collection while 12,131 beds are arranged at district and sub-district levels for quarantine facility. A senior officer has been deployed at government hospital, labs and quarantine facilities and special officers at madnal level were deputed to monitor the follow-up of foreign returnees.

All village and ward secretaries were assigned 10 foreign returnees each to monitor home isolation twice a day. Principals of medical colleges were empowered to recruit manpower to increase capacity of labs to handle 1,000 samples a day.

As many as 14,907 foreign returnees were under surveillance in the state. A total of 13,290 persons were under home isolation while 2,723 completed 28 days of observation and 84 were in hospital.

A close contact of a Covid-19 positive patient with travel history from Madina admitted at TBCD Hospital, Visakhapatnam, tested negative. The total number of samples tested till March 23 were 168 and out of them seven tested positive. On Tuesday, 61 samples were tested and out of them, one tested positive. The results of 14 samples are still awaited.

Four labs located at Chittoor, Krishna, East Godavari and Anantapur started testing samples in two shifts and each lab can test 30 samples per shift in a day.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, andhra pradesh coronavirus
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

KCR (File)

Telangana CM KCR comes to mediamen's rescue

Old people and children were particularly advised to refrain from attending mosques. (PTI)

Ulemas asks believers to offer prayers from home

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Vehicles carrying essential services providers should have sticker: Maha CM

Passengers wear masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus (PTI Photo)

Odisha put under complete lockdown till March 29



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Odisha put under complete lockdown till March 29

Passengers wear masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus (PTI Photo)

Tight security to enforce lockdown in Delhi; 5,146 detained

Delhi-Noida road (PTI)

Vehicles carrying essential services providers should have sticker: Maha CM

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Madhya Pradesh: Two more test positive for Covid19, cases rise to 9

PTI Photocorona

Vizag: Patients suffer at home due to lockdown

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham