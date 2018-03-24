search on deccanchronicle.com
Threat to father's life: Tejaswi after Lalu given 14-yr jail term in fodder scam

ANI
Published Mar 24, 2018, 6:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 6:00 pm IST
Lalu was earlier on March 19 held guilty in the Dumka treasury case by a special CBI court. 
 The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Patna: Hours after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad to 14 years in jail in the Dumka treasury case, RJD leader and son Tejaswi Yadav alleged that there is a threat to his father's life adding that a conspiracy is being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lalu was earlier on Friday sentenced to seven years imprisonment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and seven years under sections related to PC Act in the fourth fodder scam case.

 

Also Read: RJD chief Lalu Yadav sentenced to 14 years jail in 4th fodder scam case

The RJD chief has also been slapped with fine of Rs 60 lakh in the case.

"We will challenge it (fodder scam case) in High Court. We will decide further strategy on basis of overall judgment in all four cases. I am sure there is threat to Lalu Ji's life, looking at the conspiracy being planned by BJP," Tejaswi said.

Lalu was earlier on March 19 held guilty in the Dumka treasury case by a special CBI court. 

Tags: dumka treasury case, fodder scam case, lalu prasad yadav, tejaswi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




