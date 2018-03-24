search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TDP decision to quit NDA unfortunate: Amit Shah to Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 11:30 am IST
Amit Shah said, 'Andhra Pradesh figures very prominently on our agenda of National Development.'
BJP president Amit Shah writes to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)
 BJP president Amit Shah writes to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A week after Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party exited the NDA alliance at the Centre over the demands for 'special category status' for Andhra Pradesh, BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday wrote to the Andhra Chief Minister and TDP supremo, saying "TDP's decision to quit the NDA family was unfortunate and unilateral".

"This decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision; I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns," Amit Shah wrote in his letter.

 

Amit Shah further wrote, "Andhra Pradesh figures very prominently in our agenda of National Development and it is widely known that the Union Government led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned in ensuring the growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh."

TDP, once the BJP's biggest ally in south, pulled out of the Centre on March 16.

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP is trying to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the Parliament, after arch-rival Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress sent a notice.

The two parties are seen as involved in one-upmanship ahead of 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Shah said, "Since the discussion of bifurcating united Andhra Pradesh till the present, it is the BJP that has led the voices of safeguarding the welfare of Telugu people in both the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). This is in direct contrast to the Congress Party, which not only managed the bifurcation but also showed zero sensitivity towards Telugu people, which is in line with their historic apathy to Telugu community."

Shah reminded TDP chief that it was BJP that set the party's agenda and ensured justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both the states. "You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and they ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both the state," said the BJP chief.

BJP president Amit Shah's letter to TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)BJP president Amit Shah's letter to TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Tags: amit shah, chandrababu naidu, tdp, amit shah writes to chandrababu naidu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli may miss Afghanistan Test, to play County Cricket to prepare for England

It is learnt that the Indian captain Virat Kohli's sole focus is on the five Test series against England and he is ready to miss the one off Test against Afghanistan starting June 14 as he will be busy with his county stint. (Photo: PTI)
 

GSK's two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

The combination was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Berlin eatery creates record of baking pizza with 100 varients of cheese

The Guinness World Records recognised the feat and was adjourned the "greatest variety of cheese on a pizza." (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan wants ACU’s report to be made public

Hasin Jahan
 

Mohammed Shami on Hasin Jahan saga: Last 10-15 days were 'mental torture' for me

"It was a family issue. False allegations were levelled against me. It is a kind of mental torture. So, last 10-15 days were really tough for me. I am trying to come through it as soon as possible," said Mohammed Shami after his wife Hasin Jahan filed an FIR against the cricketer and his family members and accused Shami of having extra-marital affairs and domestic abuse. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Navratri 2018: Here are 8 healthy snacks for some nutrition

As our immune system has a tendency to weaken during seasonal transitions, staying away from certain foods can help us fit and disease-free, at least to a certain extent. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI arrests Tamil Nadu Advocate General Arun Goyal in bribery case

CBI also arrested Goyal's Senior Accounts Officer Gajendran in connection with the case. (Representational Image)

Two militants gunned down by security forces in Kashmir’s Anantnag

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Shistragam village in Dooru area of Anantnag, security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the area late on Friday night. (Representational Image)

Cattle herder to schoolboy, this TDP MP plays characters to protest in Parliament

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Friday sported the look of cattle herder to protest against the denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, at the Parliament premises. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi police 'molests, manhandles' woman photojournalist during JNU protest

A female photographer was also manhandled by policewoman during the protest. (Representational Image)

Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls: Congress bags all 3 seats, BJP gets one

Amid high drama and unprecedented poll boycott by JD(S), Congress has bagged all the three Rajya Sabha seats it contested. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham