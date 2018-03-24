Photographer attacked at Kerala University festival venue

KOLLAM: The SFI activists on Friday attacked a press photographer who tried to capture the image of a contestant who collapsed on stage at the Kerala University youth festival venue in Fatima Mata college here. Sreedhar Lal, a photographer with Kerala Kaumudi in Kollam, was given medical care at the Kollam district hospital.

According to Sreedhar Lal, the SFI workers who were in charge of the organising committee of the festival, manhandled him while trying to take a snap of the contestant who participated in Chakyarkoothu on Friday afternoon. The SFI activists also tried to vandalise the photographer’s camera and to seize the memory card with an intention to delete the picture. Meanwhile, the policemen who were on duty at the venue allegedly failed to intervene to stop the activists from attacking the media person.