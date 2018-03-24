N Chandrababu Naidu to sue Modi government on AP special status

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has decided to drag Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to court on the special category status issue.

Mr Naidu has decided to take up the matter of special status for Andhra Pradesh — which exists in the AP Reorganisation Act, but which the Centre refuses to implement — to the Supreme Court.

After the current session of Parliament ends at the end of the month, the AP government will file a writ petition in the SC in the matter.

Affidavits are being prepared to file the case. An IAS officer close to Mr Naidu said, “The logical end to the ongoing fight with the Centre in Parliament on special status and implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act can only be the court.”

In the writ petition the state government will mention why the CM accepted the special package in place of special status and why he is now demanding special status.

During the discussion on the AP Reorganisation Bill on February 20, 2014, in the Rajya Sabha, the then Prime Minister had given an assurance that special category status will be extended to the successor state of AP for a period of five years. This was approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2014.