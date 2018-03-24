search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

N Chandrababu Naidu to sue Modi government on AP special status

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 24, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 12:37 am IST
The Andhra Pradesh government will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court in the matter.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has decided to drag Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to court on the special category status issue. 

Mr Naidu has decided to take up the matter of special status for Andhra Pradesh — which exists in the AP Reorganisation Act, but which the Centre refuses to implement — to the Supreme Court. 

 

After the current session of Parliament ends at the end of the month, the AP government will file a writ petition in the SC in the matter. 

Affidavits are being prepared to file the case. An IAS officer close to Mr Naidu said, “The logical end to the ongoing fight with the Centre in Parliament on special status and implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act can only be the court.”

In the writ petition the state government will mention why the CM accepted the special package in place of special status and why he is now demanding special status. 

During the discussion on the AP Reorganisation Bill on February 20, 2014, in the Rajya Sabha, the then Prime Minister had given an assurance that special category status will be extended to the successor state of AP for a period of five years. This was approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2014. 

Tags: chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, prime minister narendra modi, ap special status, ap reorganisation act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

AP government to include ‘resource gap’ in writ petition


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook’s widening crisis over user data: Everything you need to know about

This file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris’ Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal after news broke Friday, March 16, 2018, that Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
 

RRR: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli confirms his next with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

The picture of Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR that had first hinted at this collaboration.
 

BlackBerry Ghost Pro leaked render shows bezel-less design

Rumours indicate that the Blackberry Ghost and Ghost Pro could be launched in the second quarter of 2018 and India could be the first market to get the hands on these phones.
 

Mummy with cone shaped head belongs to child with dwarfism and not an alien

Five years of genomic analysis helped scientists point out mutations which caused the skeleton to appear so bizarre (Photo: YouTube)
 

Virat Kohli calls off Rs 34 crore Mumbai home deal, may buy a penthouse

It was known that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had shortlisted a luxury apartment in Omkar Realtors and Developers’ Omkar 1973 project in Mumbai. However, it is now reported that the two will not move to the apartment as the deal is called off. (Photo: PTI)
 

Huawei’s 512GB smartphone, specifications spotted on TENNA

Huawei P20 Pro with triple camera sensors (Photo: Evan Blass).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar: 6 including 4 children killed in blast in illegal firecracker factory

Angry protesters burn tyres during a demonstration against the administration after an explosion in an illegal firecracker unit in Nalanda district of Bihar. (Photo: PTI)

JNU students, teachers' march to Parliament halted, face lathi-charge, water canons

JNU students raise slogans over the issue of compulsory attendance at a protest in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya dispute: SC to examine if 1994 ruling on mosque needs to be revisited

Stressing the need for relook at the 1994 verdict, senior counsel Dhavan contended that a mosque enjoys a particular position in Muslim Law. (Photo: File)

17 Kerala cops committed suicide in Kerala in last 15 months: Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan also said direction had been given to start fitness and wellness centres at the police academy and police training college to help the personnel deal with stress and tension. (Photo: File)

India a brother, but China long-lost cousin found: Maldives amid concerns

The Maldives will further embrace Chinese investment but is aware it risks getting caught between China and India, Maldives Ambassador to China Mohamed Faisal said. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham