search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Media protest outside Delhi Police HQ after cops thrash photojournalist at JNU march

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2018, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 4:33 pm IST
Delhi police roughed up media covering JNU students protest march to Parliament complex on Friday.
Journalists sit in protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Journalists sit in protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: A day after a Delhi photojournalist, covering JNU padyatra (protest march), was molested by Delhi Cantt SHO police, a sit in protest was carried out by media professionals this afternoon outside the Delhi police headquarters to protest Delhi Police personnel roughing up with the journalist.

The police had stopped hundreds of students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) near INA Market in South Delhi from marching towards Parliament complex to highlight various points, ranging from opposing privatisation of education to demanding the arrest of the university's professor Atul Johri accused of sexually harassing female students.

 

Also Read: Delhi police 'molests, manhandles' woman photojournalist during JNU protest

When the students stopped from entering Lutyens' Delhi refused move back, the police also resorted to water cannons and baton charge to disperse the agitators.

Anushree Fadnavis of the Hindustan Times was one of the journalists covering this march.

On video, a group of policewomen is seen roughing her up. "Please, at least don't break my camera," a woman's voice is heard in the background. According to reports, some other journalists were also manhandled.

"Never thought I would be manhandled by lady Delhi police officers while doing my job. My camera was snatched and I haven't yet received it," Fadnavis later tweeted.

Delhi Police ignored the complaints through the day.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Madhur Verma tried to explain the manhandling to a misunderstanding.

Verma said the police personnel were not aware that the woman was a photo journalist, adding that when a senior police officer identified her as a journalist, she intervened. He said the the incident happened due to misunderstanding and called it an unfortunate one.

He, however, added that an inquiry would be carried out.

Tags: delhi journalist protests, delhi police headquarters, jnu protests, delhi woman photojournalist
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pizza makes you more productive at work, study says

Handing out any kind of free food apparently does not do the trick, the study specifically states that the key to motivating people in the office is by offering them free pizza.
 

Apple’s first official app for Windows 10 — iTunes

Apple will reach out to those who prefer the minimalist Windows 10 S.
 

Here’s why journal writing is good for you

Researchers found that those who wrote about their past failures had lower cortisol levels. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Moto X4 (6GB RAM) review: Lacks the X factor

"With such abundance of memory, this phone is ideal for those who multitask a lot."
 

Prolonged antibiotic use in women ups death risk: Study

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Man tries breaking fight between two bulls, here's what happens

The man can be seen crash-landing on the tar road, looking shocked and humiliated, before stepping back. (Youtube Screengrab/ SKS Rocks)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After relief in INX Media, Karti granted anticipatory bail in Aircel-Maxis case

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Amit Shah's letter 'misleading', reveals BJP's attitude: Chandrababu Naidu

'Had Andhra Pradesh been given the same hand holding, many industries would have come to the state,' Naidu said. (Photo: Twitter)

In new NCERT class 12 book, word anti-Muslim omitted from 2002 Gujarat riots

The revised version of the book will hit shelves this week. (Representational Image)

Amit Shah sets target of 21 out of 25 NE seats for BJP in 2019 LS polls

The party chief also asked the Assam unit to expand the network and appoint 'Page Pramukh' or the in-charge of each page of electoral list. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

NIA can't probe K'taka scholar MM Kalburgi's murder: Centre to SC

The top court had on January 10 sought the response of probe agencies NIA and CBI and the two state governments on the allegation of Uma Devi that no substantial investigation has been carried out so far in the murder case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham