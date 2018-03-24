search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls: Congress bags all 3 seats, BJP gets one

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 24, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 9:09 am IST
Cong's GC Chandrashekar, L Hanumanathaiah, Syed Naseer Hussain and BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekar were elected to RS.
Amid high drama and unprecedented poll boycott by JD(S), Congress has bagged all the three Rajya Sabha seats it contested. (Photo: PTI)
 Amid high drama and unprecedented poll boycott by JD(S), Congress has bagged all the three Rajya Sabha seats it contested. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: The Congress has bagged all the three Rajya Sabha seats it contested while the BJP has won one, amid high drama and unprecedented poll boycott by JD(S), on Friday.

Congress candidates GC Chandrashekar, L Hanumanathaiah and Syed Naseer Hussain and BJP nominee Rajeev Chandrashekar were elected to Rajya Sabha.

 

The JD(S) had fielded a lone candidate, but boycotted the poll after two Congress

MLAs were given a second chance to vote. The two members of the ruling party voted again after they had committed technical errors in the ballot paper.

Counting of the 185 votes -- a total 217 turned up to vote -- began around 7:45 pm after clearance from the Election Commission.

The two Congress votes which were at the heart of the dispute were set aside. The 185 votes included the two from JD(S) members who had exercised their franchise before the ruckus erupted.

BJP’s candidate and sitting MP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who joined the party on the day of filing his nomination papers, polled 50 votes.

The drama began around 10:30am when the JD(S) raised objections to revenue minister Kagodu Thimappa and Congress MLA from Gurmitkal, Baburao Chinchansur, who had made errors in the ballot papers, being given a second chance to vote. No sooner did Thimappa seek a replacement ballot paper than JD(S) polling agent HD Revanna raised objection.

According to reports, Thimappa, while marking his preference, wrongly ticked the box and also used Roman numerals instead of the acceptable Arabic numbers 1 and 2 as his preferred choice of candidates. Chinchansur on the other hand smudged ink on his ballot paper.

This prompted JD(S) state president, HD Kumaraswamy, and 30 of his party MLAs to enter the polling station and stage a dharna.

Polling was suspended for some time after JD(S) raised slogans and blocked passage to the booth. Later, the party submitted a memorandum to chief election officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar, seeking countermanding of the elections due to “gross violations” by S Murthy, the returning officer and assembly secretary.

After the JD(S) had filed a formal complaint with Kumar, the assembly secretary was replaced by undersecretary H Kumaraswamy, midway through the process. The remainder of the election process was conducted with the undersecretary in charge.

Meanwhile, five of the seven rebel JD(S) candidates, who are scheduled to join the Congress on March 25, cast their ballot. “We voted and showed our ballot to the JD(S) polling agent to leave no doubt as to who we voted for,” said Nagamangala MLA N Cheluvarayaswamy and Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan.

Counting delay

Though the voting ended at 4 pm, there was a delay of more than three hours before the counting of votes began. Following the complaint by JD(S), the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials were awaiting instructions from Delhi.

As soon as the response was received, which directed officials to segregate the votes of Thimmappa and Chinchanasur, counting began at about 7:15 pm.

Votes polled

Though 188 votes were cast, only 184 votes were counted, two were invalidated and two were set aside. All the four votes were of Thimmappa and Chinchanasur - two were rejected and two were segregated ballots due to the violations spotted by JD(S) leaders.

The number of eligible voters, however, was 217 of which 30 were JD(S) legislators.

Of these 30, only two cast their votes. Among Congress members, one MLA from Belur, Rudresh Gowda could not cast his vote.

Tags: karnataka rajya sabha polls, congress, bjp, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Navratri 2018: Here are 8 healthy snacks for some nutrition

As our immune system has a tendency to weaken during seasonal transitions, staying away from certain foods can help us fit and disease-free, at least to a certain extent. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World Tuberculosis Day: One in 10 Indian women affected by TB

Relatives braid the hair of an Indian woman suffering from tuberculosis, admitted at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital at Ram Nagar in Varanasi, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a campaign to fast-track the India's response to tuberculosis, which is now the world's leading infectious killer. (Photo: AP)
 

World Tuberculosis Day: 12 things you need to know about disease

TB is a leading killer of HIV-positive people: in 2016, 40% of HIV deaths were due to TB. (Photo: AP)
 

Mummy with cone shaped head belongs to child with dwarfism and not an alien

Five years of genomic analysis helped scientists point out mutations which caused the skeleton to appear so bizarre (Photo: YouTube)
 

Facebook’s widening crisis over user data: Everything you need to know about

This file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris’ Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal after news broke Friday, March 16, 2018, that Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
 

RRR: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli confirms his next with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

The picture of Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR that had first hinted at this collaboration.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Data breach unacceptable: Govt notice to Cambridge Analytica over Facebook

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Prasad had even threatened to summon Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, if needed. (Photo: PTI | File)

Photographer attacked at Kerala University festival venue

Kerala University

Thrissur: Passenger loco breaks down

Guruvayur-Ernak-ulam passenger train suffered glitches at Punkunnam Railway Station on Friday morning after smoke started emanating from its engine.

CPM workers hacked during temple festival in Thamarakulam

Two CPI (M) workers were hacked allegedly by RSS activists following an altercation during the temple festival in Thamarakulam near Charumood, Alappuzha.

‘Right to privacy must for life with dignity’

Taking away the Right to Privacy is equivalent to taking away the dignity of man.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham