CPM workers hacked during temple festival in Thamarakulam

ALAPPUZHA: Two CPI (M) workers were hacked allegedly by RSS activists following an altercation during the temple festival in Thamarakulam near Charumood, Alappuzha. The injured have been identified as Reni Thomas, 38, secretary, Pachakkad branch and Abhilash, 31, Akkinattu Vilayil, Kizhakkemuri, Thamarakulam. They were admitted at Medical College Hospital at Vandanam here. Their condition is stable.

According to Nooranad police, the incident took place on Wednesday night as a result of dispute between two groups while ‘Kettukazcha’ was progressing at Nediyanickal temple. The tension between the two parties has been on a high in and around the area for quite some time. It is known that past enmity is the reason behind the assault. Both suffered head injuries in the sword attack. A case has been registered against three RSS workers Rajesh, 28, Parakkod, Thamarak-ulam, Vishakh, 22, V.V. Nivas, Puthan Chanda, and Abhilash, 30, Thenginal, Thamara-kulam, on the basis of statement of the injured. Investigation is going on, police said.