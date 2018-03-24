search on deccanchronicle.com
Class 5 Assam girl gangraped, burnt to death; accused minors apprehended

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2018, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
After raping the culprits poured Kerosene on her leaving the victim with 90 per cent burn injuries.
Police have apprehended the accused minors, aged 11 and 10, while three other culprit are still at large. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Guwahati: A class five student died after being gangraped and then set afire by five people, including two juveniles in Assam's Nagaon on Friday.

After committing the heinous crime, the rapists poured Kerosene on her. She was rushed to the Nagaon Civil Hospital with 90 per cent burn injuries.

 

According to reports, police have apprehended the accused minors, aged 11 and 10, while three other culprit are still at large.

"The minors have admitted to the crime. During questioning, they said the girl was alone at home after returning from school when the youth Zakir Hussain raped her. The juveniles then joined in and set them later set her on fire," police said.

Police also said that the victim's parents were at work when the crime took place.

According to a NDTV report, the girl, lying on stretcher and moaning in pain had managed to name four accused - Jagir, Hussain, Rahul and Amdadul.

The horrific incident happened at Dhaniyabheti in Lalung Gaon of Nagaon. Reports say there is tension in the area after the gangrape.

According to reports, a possible personal enmity of the family with Zakir may have triggered the crime.

Villagers say this is not a one off case; security of women is a huge concern in the locality.

Recently the Member of the Assam Assembly, representing Batadroba constituency, under which Dhaniyabheti village falls, had raised the issue of women's safety in the state assembly. The MLA said women in her constituency have been living in constant fear of sexual assault.

On March 17, police in Nagaon arrested eight people in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 35-year-old woman. Reports say the woman was travelling by a local train when the accused struck a conversation with her husband and later lured then to a secluded place and assaulted her. Police said the women in her statement said eight men tied her husband to a tree and gangraped her through the night.

Tags: class 5 girl gangraped, nagaon in assam, girl burnt to death
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




