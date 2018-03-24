search on deccanchronicle.com
Cattle herder to schoolboy, this TDP MP plays characters to protest in Parliament

ANI
Published Mar 24, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 10:06 am IST
With his creative costumes, Sivaprasad has been successful in grabbing attention at least to himself, if not on the issue.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Friday sported the look of cattle herder to protest against the denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, at the Parliament premises. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Friday sported the look of cattle herder to protest against the denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, at the Parliament premises.

The protest that is taking place for a while now has been taken to a different level by Sivaprasad, the TDP MP from Chittoor. With his creative costumes, he has been successful in grabbing the attention at least to himself, if not on the issue.

 

From dressing up as a schoolboy, the Chittoor MP has even donned a sari as a part of the protest.

On Thursday, Sivaprasad dressed as a Swachh Bharat worker with a wiper in his hands, while on Monday the MP was seen dressed as a woman in a yellow sari and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of cheating the women of Andhra.

Last week, Sivaprasad wore shorts and carried a ruler with a notebook and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the "bad student of the class".

A doctor by profession, Sivaprasad has acted in movies too. He became a lawmaker in 1999 and has served in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet as a minister.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Monday after TDP MPs stormed into the well of the House over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

 

