search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Parents relieved as schools, colleges move to e-payment of fee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Mar 24, 2018, 2:02 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 3:22 am IST
Paying through Paytm is advantageous as it has additional features like fee reminders through SMS.
On the use of QR code technology for payment of fees, on which Paytm is planning to spend over Rs 500 crore as announced in December 2017.
 On the use of QR code technology for payment of fees, on which Paytm is planning to spend over Rs 500 crore as announced in December 2017.

Bengaluru: Gone are the days when parents and students stood in long queues to pay the tuition fees. According to Paytm, over 500 schools and colleges in the city have shifted to cashless payment. The e-payment giant's aim to reach even the smallest of retailers in remotest areas of the city has enabled consumers to opt for cashless transaction. “Our 'cashless campus' initiative has been going on since mid-2016 and includes CMR Group of Institutions, Ekya Schools, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and many more. Paying through Paytm is advantageous as it has additional features like fee reminders through SMS," said Mr Kiran Vasireddy, COO, Paytm

On the use of QR code technology for payment of fees, on which Paytm is planning to spend over Rs 500 crore as announced in December 2017, Mr Vasireddy said that the QR code enables parents to scan and enter the student's enrollment number easily. Paytm said that over half-a-million people across the country pay school and college fees using their platform every month. Bengaluru is one of the top five markets at the pan-national level.

 

As per the recent directives of the HRD Ministry and CBSE, educational institutions are eliminating cash and moving towards digital payments. Mr Sridhar C., Dean, Administrative Services, Candor International School, said, "Paytm enables parents to pay school fees with any credit card without extra charges for transactions. For the institution, the convenience of getting an instant message that the transaction is complete helps us send an acknowledgement to the parents." With the prices of smartphones falling, Mr Vasireddy said that Paytm is penetrating into even smaller towns. 

Tags: paytm, e-payment
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook’s widening crisis over user data: Everything you need to know about

This file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris’ Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal after news broke Friday, March 16, 2018, that Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
 

RRR: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli confirms his next with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

The picture of Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR that had first hinted at this collaboration.
 

BlackBerry Ghost Pro leaked render shows bezel-less design

Rumours indicate that the Blackberry Ghost and Ghost Pro could be launched in the second quarter of 2018 and India could be the first market to get the hands on these phones.
 

Mummy with cone shaped head belongs to child with dwarfism and not an alien

Five years of genomic analysis helped scientists point out mutations which caused the skeleton to appear so bizarre (Photo: YouTube)
 

Virat Kohli calls off Rs 34 crore Mumbai home deal, may buy a penthouse

It was known that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had shortlisted a luxury apartment in Omkar Realtors and Developers’ Omkar 1973 project in Mumbai. However, it is now reported that the two will not move to the apartment as the deal is called off. (Photo: PTI)
 

Huawei’s 512GB smartphone, specifications spotted on TENNA

Huawei P20 Pro with triple camera sensors (Photo: Evan Blass).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Right to privacy must for life with dignity’

Taking away the Right to Privacy is equivalent to taking away the dignity of man.

ATM fillers seek better protection

Employees of private agencies who have been assigned the job of filling the ATMs by private and public sector banks have come up with a complaint that they are not provided with proper security while transporting several crores of rupees to the ATMs from banks.

Kannur: Special privilege for Akash Thillankery in jail, syas K Sudhakaran

Akash Thillankery

Kerala: Call to build farm ponds to fight drought

Women engaged in farm pond construction in Chengannur.

From fallow to green, Kottayam shows the way

According to the district agricultural office, paddy farming was held in 835 hectares out of 1,615 hectares of fallow land in various places in the district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham