search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh refuses conjugal rights to jail inmates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUMIT ONKA
Published Mar 24, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 3:34 am IST
Jail officials say prisons are not overcrowded in AP, claim few HIV+ cases.
Several committees have been set up over the decades on prison reforms but structural changes have been negligible.
  Several committees have been set up over the decades on prison reforms but structural changes have been negligible.

Visakhapatnam: A conjugal visit is a scheduled visit where an inmate is allowed to spend time with his/her legal spouse. The duration of the visit may be from several hours to several days wherein the meeting parties may engage sexually. 

In January this year, a man serving life term at a Central prison in Tamil Nadu was granted two-weeks leave by the Madras High Court for the ‘purpose of pro-creation’.

 

Moreover, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in 2015, had also allowed a prisoner to have a conjugal visit. 

The Judges in the Madras High Court, hearing the case, had pointed out that the Parliament had passed a resolution which deemed conjugal visits a prisoner’s right, not a privilege. These visits, they noted, helped reduce recidivism, motivated them to be good prisoners and also helped maintain relations with family members. 

Depriving conjugal rights was seen by the Madras High Court as a cause of concern in the context of rising cases of HIV/AIDS in prisons. 

When asked, if AP prison department is planning to allow conjugal visits, Prisons IG G. Jayavardhan said that in India, only in one of the Rajasthan jails, conjugal visit is allowed. In some cases, it could have been allowed. However, we have no such plans as of now. 

Asked about the rising unnatural sex or same gender sex incidents in prisons, the top officer said that the AP jails are not overcrowded like in other states. “So, we have come across a very few unnatural sex incidents.” 

Speaking about HIV cases in jails, AP State Aids Control Society (APSACS) district programme manager K.V.R. Saileja said, “There are very few HIV positive cases in Vizag and are under medication. But it is difficult to pinpoint the reasons, whether HIV was transmitted due to drug abuse or Same gender sex. We have been conducting awareness programmes whenever asked by the jail authorities.”   

Tags: jail inmates
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook’s widening crisis over user data: Everything you need to know about

This file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris’ Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal after news broke Friday, March 16, 2018, that Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
 

RRR: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli confirms his next with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

The picture of Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR that had first hinted at this collaboration.
 

BlackBerry Ghost Pro leaked render shows bezel-less design

Rumours indicate that the Blackberry Ghost and Ghost Pro could be launched in the second quarter of 2018 and India could be the first market to get the hands on these phones.
 

Mummy with cone shaped head belongs to child with dwarfism and not an alien

Five years of genomic analysis helped scientists point out mutations which caused the skeleton to appear so bizarre (Photo: YouTube)
 

Virat Kohli calls off Rs 34 crore Mumbai home deal, may buy a penthouse

It was known that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had shortlisted a luxury apartment in Omkar Realtors and Developers’ Omkar 1973 project in Mumbai. However, it is now reported that the two will not move to the apartment as the deal is called off. (Photo: PTI)
 

Huawei’s 512GB smartphone, specifications spotted on TENNA

Huawei P20 Pro with triple camera sensors (Photo: Evan Blass).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Photographer attacked at Kerala University festival venue

Kerala University

Thrissur: Passenger loco breaks down

Guruvayur-Ernak-ulam passenger train suffered glitches at Punkunnam Railway Station on Friday morning after smoke started emanating from its engine.

CPM workers hacked during temple festival in Thamarakulam

Two CPI (M) workers were hacked allegedly by RSS activists following an altercation during the temple festival in Thamarakulam near Charumood, Alappuzha.

‘Right to privacy must for life with dignity’

Taking away the Right to Privacy is equivalent to taking away the dignity of man.

ATM fillers seek better protection

Employees of private agencies who have been assigned the job of filling the ATMs by private and public sector banks have come up with a complaint that they are not provided with proper security while transporting several crores of rupees to the ATMs from banks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham