After relief in INX Media, Karti granted anticipatory bail in Aircel-Maxis case

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: A special Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case. He will have to appear before the investigating officer whenever he is summoned.

The court has fixed the next date of hearing as April 16.

Hours after being granted bail by the Delhi High Court in the INX media case, Karti Chidambaram on Friday filed anticipatory bail pleas in a city court in cases relating to the alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance to a company in Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of the 2G spectrum cases.

Also Read: Delhi HC grants bail to Karti in INX Media money laundering case

Karti filed his plea seeking protection of arrest before Special Judge OP Saini in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have lodged cases in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

The CBI had in August 2014 filed a charge sheet against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi and six others, including four firms for the alleged offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI is probing how the then finance minister (Chidambaram himself) had granted Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a deal involving a foreign firm when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was empowered to do so.

The CBI had claimed that M/s Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd had sought FIPB approval for USD 800 million for which only the CCEA was competent, but Chidambaram had given approval to the firm in March 2006.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. Karti was granted bail on a surety of Rs 10 lakh. He cannot travel out of the country. Also, he cannot influence witnesses or close bank accounts.

Also: Aircel-Maxis case: After Karti Chidambaram's bail, ED accuses him of forum shopping

(With inputs from PTI)