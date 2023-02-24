  
Nation, Current Affairs

AP offers political stability, strong governance: Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIRAM KARRI & N.VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Feb 24, 2023, 12:28 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2023, 12:28 am IST
 “We should not forget that the rankings are now based on the feedback provided by the industry as a stakeholder,” Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: A Chief Minister who is just a phone call away and strong governance, besides political stability, is what we offer to the investors, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking exclusively to Deccan Chronicle on the eve of Global Investors Summit, 2023, being held in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister Reddy exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh, which has been ranking the top in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for the last three consecutive years, would succeed in attracting investments.

“Have we ever heard earlier of the Birlas, Bangars, Adanis and the Bhajankas planning to invest here in Andhra Pradesh? But it is happening now. Inaugurating their plants is a proof that AP has won their confidence,” the Chief Minister said, adding that AP, with its high GDP growth rate of 11.43 per cent, was the fastest growing state in the country.

Making a strong sales pitch, the Chief Minister showcased the 970-km-long coastline of the state, six existing ports and four upcoming ones, six airports and three industrial corridors passing through the state. “Connectivity is very important and we are strong in it,” he added.

Known for his straight talk, the Chief Minister said he would not promise the moon to the investors but would deliver what was promised without any hassle. He was clear that the government would not make tall claims regarding investment flows without they actually taking place, unlike the previous government. “We tell the people what is happening as is,” he said.

The investors, according to Jagan Mohan Reddy, would normally look for basic infrastructure like roads and water. All the states more or less offer the same financial incentives, he said adding that what he could offer was strong governance and better delivery mechanisms. “I am just a phone call away if there is any issue,” he said.

The Chief Minister also referred to his government’s focus on improving the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector which he strongly believed were the real job generators. Each MSME would create at least 10 jobs and the employment generated by them was bigger than in the government sector. “Due to Chandrababu Naidu, the pending incentives had mounted, My government cleared all the dues for 2.5 lakh MSMEs, he added.

